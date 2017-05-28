The NORD factor,
First and foremost I want to say this is NOT to slam or belittle Nord!
Im truly impressed that he dose as well as he dose with his no hand claw machine release.
But lets get to the hart of the matter, todays equipment and oil.
The following from some recent posts
..
* Look at old videos. From Ned Day's straight up, to Don Carter's shove, to Billy Welu's big hook, each could make the ball do something and it was all his skill
* Today, bowlers buy a hook in the box.
* lane oil have limited the bowler to just accuracy.
* today's technology allows a ball to break so late.
* manufactured tech-strikes, to help those less skilled
This got me thinking of the plastic ball torments held a few years back,
Everyone got the same ball, the differences were the weight and surface finish.
I dont remember what the oil pattern was, but I do recall Pete Webber, bemoaning that his hand was sore because he had to put a lot of hand into the shot, and comparing it to the modern ball were the hand effort was less.
Also I knew bowlers back in the late 60s that could hook the new plastic balls rather well, one guy I knew laid it down on the five and it would hook at the dry into the pocket.
I could never figure out how he did it, but at the time I had a hard rubber ball, and knew nothing about putting any spin/twist on the ball.
So today game is Techno-Strikes, wild cores, and hip ball drillers allow bowlers like NORD (sorry) to get a ball designed just for his release and lane conditions.
Bottom line has it got to the guy with the most Techno-savvy wins?
Your thoughts.