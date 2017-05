Down And In

I used to (and still do) go for the swishy strikes. I think calling them "tech" strikes is a bit cheap. That would be like calling Belmo's strikes "cranker" strikes . . . might be true, but we didn't call Maximum Bob's strikes that way. . . or did we. . . heck, I can't remember last week anymore! LOL

_________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"