BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197587 - Today at 09:20 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9432
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Nord, is your wrister on the wrong hand, or do you have a problem?

BTW, I've always seen over/under with asymmetrical balls. Not as much with symmetrical.

In fact, I used to claim, Storm invented the term.

To me, a high Diff in a ball, just tells me the ball acts erratically. It's the difference between the high and low of the measured RG by the Throwbot. And, if the Throwbot is always the same, then it's the ball that acts so differently.

Just my thought.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197588 - Today at 09:32 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9432
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I also notice your lanes have the Range Finder marks down lane. The far outside right one is 45' away and at the 10 board. My breakpoint target is outside of that mark, at the 8 board, standing at 30. Since, I focus there, I really don't see where my ball hits at the arrows. Prob 13-14.

But, if I hit the 8 board, 45' away, I have a good chance at a strike. It means my symmetrical core ball moves 9 boards the final 15'.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
The NORD factor
by W9JAB - 1 second ago
Down And In
by Mkirchie - 11 minutes 28 seconds ago
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by Dennis Michael - Today at 09:32 AM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - 05/28/17 07:00 PM
Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1  5)
by goobee - 05/28/17 02:52 PM
Loving the sport patterns
by SteveH - 05/28/17 08:48 AM
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by nord - 05/15/17 04:13 PM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by wronghander - 05/15/17 12:12 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by wronghander - 05/14/17 11:58 PM
Bowling Left Handed. First 39 games.
by Dennis Michael - 05/12/17 05:36 AM
In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas
by goobee - 05/10/17 05:52 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 05/09/17 03:12 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.