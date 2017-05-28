BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
#197566 - 05/28/17 02:31 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9427
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I'll jump in. I own no asymmetrical balls that I now use. Staying with symmetrical from now on.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197572 - 05/29/17 06:41 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: SteveH]
nord Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 672
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: SteveH
But question to Nord. Are you using asymmetrical balls? I've come to love the symmetricals for some of the issues you're having.

The Dark Legend is an asymmetric ball with a very low RG and very high Diff. It has the Gas Mask core.
I got it because it has the same core as my Widow Spare that I was using at Poway and was so wonderful there.
#15 RG (2.50) Diff (.058)
I have the High Flare Full Roller layout on it.

The Dark Legend is the best reactive ball I have ever used and it is very consistent and dependable. I love its reaction. It will go very straight and get pretty darn good length for me then all of a sudden here it comes!
It will charge the pocket. It hits harder for me than any ball. It can pop out the 10 pin for me consistently where other balls will just leave it standing.

Here it is in action for me. Check out the backend:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxKolNzegdo
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 189
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball
The Crow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Radical Rack Attack Solid




#197576 - Yesterday at 05:49 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 429
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I think the nuances between symmetrical and asymmetrical are for those highly skilled ball drillers and those who are still young enough to make use of those differences.

Symmetrical balls are like driving a 63 Lincoln and asymmetrical balls are more like a sports-car. Shaping the hook-phase is really important when shooting deep-inside on long patterns. It can also be the difference between a ball carrying, hanging a weak-10 or leaving a 4-9.

Most of us can't afford to own a ball for each pattern, matched to our game. If I could, I would.

That said, I own both, but do so for continuation. I find that drilling symmetrical or asymmetrical balls with the same layout removes most differences. However, asymmetrical balls 'seem' to maintain more RPM's down lane.

Something else, after watching the USBC Queens, if a person chooses to sand their ball to 360 or 500, asymmetrical balls 'seem' to have more continuation even at really low grits. For me, that makes a huge difference on longer patterns or fresh oil.
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

#197577 - Yesterday at 08:52 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: 82Boat69]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9427
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69

Symmetrical balls are like driving a 63 Lincoln and asymmetrical balls are more like a sports-car.


Funny!! I had a 63 Lincoln, 72 Lincoln, 83 Lincoln, 87 Lincoln, 95-96 and 97 Lincoln Mark VIII's. Still have the 25th anniv Mark. Black on Black with 30,000 miles. Now, Cadillacs have replaced them, with the occasional Mercedes and BMW.

I have owned 12-13 symmetrical core balls also. Mostly, Lane Master

I had a sports car, 3 in fact. They were mostly for flash and an occasional Saturday drive. But, not for routine, daily driving.

I also have rolled a few asymmetrical balls. They didn't last long either.

I much prefer the consistency, ride, comfort, controllability and drive of Lincolns and symmetrical balls.

Now, I completely understand why I like them. Thanks.

My 9 year old Black Diamond is like my 12 year old Escalade. 243,000 miles and it just keeps rolling. Very reliable.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#197579 - Yesterday at 09:50 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 429
A/S/L: 69/M/California
When I was young and still had all my timing and coordination, I could drive anything. Now, if something goes wrong, power-steering, power-brakes and radial tires will all work against me :-)

When I get balls drilled these days, I take off all the sharp edges :-)
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

#197581 - Yesterday at 11:02 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9427
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
POWER STEERING?? In a sports car?? German Manufacturers would hate you!

I bet, you even had Cup Holders!
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#197582 - Yesterday at 12:40 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 429
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Naw! I wish. My wife drives a Lexus, I drive a 1994 4Runner that I'm slowly fixing :-) I only drive it from my house to the bowling alley.

My reflexes are gone. I remember when I was young, I could self destruct on my way to the line and still recover most shots. Today, if I try to get in the way of that same destruction, I'll hurt myself :-)

A few months ago I was playing around with A 2 hand delivery and got my body too far forward and was lucky I didn't break my neck and lose my front teeth:-)
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

#197583 - Yesterday at 04:32 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 397
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I would surely hurt myself if I attempted to add a hop and a skip to throw 2-handed.
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#197584 - Yesterday at 06:28 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: goobee]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 429
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I wasn't trying to get a hop, I was trying to get my right arm higher. I don't have any problem creating rev's, but need at least 15 MPH at the pins. Because of my back surgery, as I tried to bend over more, I did get the ball higher, but that combination shifted all my weight forward and it got ugly :-) Not to mention funny :-)

I should try to be more like Kyle Troup.
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

#197586 - Today at 03:09 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
nord Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 672
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Tonight at Kearny the Dark Legend was not carrying the day.
First game was a 182, then in the second game disaster!
I was open for every frame but one to the 7th frame.
Dark Legend was total over under leaving splits and washouts and other weird spares I could not convert.

So in the 8th frame I pulled out the Rack Attack with the low flare layout at 1000 grit.
I moved right a board and aimed right at the second arrow and eased the ball.
That Rack Attack is pretty amazing with that low flare layout because it goes so straight and so long then right at the end it turns over and rolls perfectly straight and heavy.

I hamboned out to salvage the game at a 140 then used the Rack for the third game for a 203 clean game.
It was effortless because it would not overhook or break off the line I laid it down on. I could also use it for all spares.

Weird how a ball change can make such a big difference.
The Dark Legend high flare asymmetric ball on one extreme and the Rack Attack low flare light bulb symmetric on the other extreme.

Here is a look at the Rack Attack on Kearny and how I played it tonight. See how that ball holds the line?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6HjsCC9p60
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 189
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball
The Crow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Radical Rack Attack Solid




