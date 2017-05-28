Sponsored Links







Page 7 of 7





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9427

I'll jump in. I own no asymmetrical balls that I now use. Staying with symmetrical from now on.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197572 - 06:41 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: SteveH] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 671

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 671A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: SteveH But question to Nord. Are you using asymmetrical balls? I've come to love the symmetricals for some of the issues you're having.

The Dark Legend is an asymmetric ball with a very low RG and very high Diff. It has the Gas Mask core.

I got it because it has the same core as my Widow Spare that I was using at Poway and was so wonderful there.

#15 RG (2.50) Diff (.058)

I have the High Flare Full Roller layout on it.



The Dark Legend is the best reactive ball I have ever used and it is very consistent and dependable. I love its reaction. It will go very straight and get pretty darn good length for me then all of a sudden here it comes!

It will charge the pocket. It hits harder for me than any ball. It can pop out the 10 pin for me consistently where other balls will just leave it standing.



Here it is in action for me. Check out the backend:

The Dark Legend is an asymmetric ball with a very low RG and very high Diff. It has the Gas Mask core.I got it because it has the same core as my Widow Spare that I was using at Poway and was so wonderful there.#15 RG (2.50) Diff (.058)I have the High Flare Full Roller layout on it.The Dark Legend is the best reactive ball I have ever used and it is very consistent and dependable. I love its reaction. It will go very straight and get pretty darn good length for me then all of a sudden here it comes!It will charge the pocket. It hits harder for me than any ball. It can pop out the 10 pin for me consistently where other balls will just leave it standing.Here it is in action for me. Check out the backend:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxKolNzegdo

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 178

Kearny House Avg: 189

Parkway House Avg. 177



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball

The Crow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Radical Rack Attack Solid









Top #197576 - 05:49 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: Dennis Michael] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 428

A/S/L: 69/M/California I think the nuances between symmetrical and asymmetrical are for those highly skilled ball drillers and those who are still young enough to make use of those differences.



Symmetrical balls are like driving a 63 Lincoln and asymmetrical balls are more like a sports-car. Shaping the hook-phase is really important when shooting deep-inside on long patterns. It can also be the difference between a ball carrying, hanging a weak-10 or leaving a 4-9.



Most of us can't afford to own a ball for each pattern, matched to our game. If I could, I would.



That said, I own both, but do so for continuation. I find that drilling symmetrical or asymmetrical balls with the same layout removes most differences. However, asymmetrical balls 'seem' to maintain more RPM's down lane.



Something else, after watching the USBC Queens, if a person chooses to sand their ball to 360 or 500, asymmetrical balls 'seem' to have more continuation even at really low grits. For me, that makes a huge difference on longer patterns or fresh oil. _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197577 - 08:52 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: 82Boat69] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9427

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9427A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Originally Posted By: 82Boat69

Symmetrical balls are like driving a 63 Lincoln and asymmetrical balls are more like a sports-car.





Funny!! I had a 63 Lincoln, 72 Lincoln, 83 Lincoln, 87 Lincoln, 95-96 and 97 Lincoln Mark VIII's. Still have the 25th anniv Mark. Black on Black with 30,000 miles. Now, Cadillacs have replaced them, with the occasional Mercedes and BMW.



I have owned 12-13 symmetrical core balls also. Mostly, Lane Master



I had a sports car, 3 in fact. They were mostly for flash and an occasional Saturday drive. But, not for routine, daily driving.



I also have rolled a few asymmetrical balls. They didn't last long either.



I much prefer the consistency, ride, comfort, controllability and drive of Lincolns and symmetrical balls.



Now, I completely understand why I like them. Thanks.



Funny!! I had a 63 Lincoln, 72 Lincoln, 83 Lincoln, 87 Lincoln, 95-96 and 97 Lincoln Mark VIII's. Still have the 25th anniv Mark. Black on Black with 30,000 miles. Now, Cadillacs have replaced them, with the occasional Mercedes and BMW.I have owned 12-13 symmetrical core balls also. Mostly, Lane MasterI had a sports car, 3 in fact. They were mostly for flash and an occasional Saturday drive. But, not for routine, daily driving.I also have rolled a few asymmetrical balls. They didn't last long either.I much prefer the consistency, ride, comfort, controllability and drive of Lincolns and symmetrical balls.Now, I completely understand why I like them. Thanks.My 9 year old Black Diamond is like my 12 year old Escalade. 243,000 miles and it just keeps rolling. Very reliable.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #197579 - 09:50 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: Dennis Michael] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 428

When I was young and still had all my timing and coordination, I could drive anything. Now, if something goes wrong, power-steering, power-brakes and radial tires will all work against me :-)

When I get balls drilled these days, I take off all the sharp edges :-)



When I get balls drilled these days, I take off all the sharp edges :-) _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197581 - 11:02 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: nord] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9427

POWER STEERING?? In a sports car?? German Manufacturers would hate you!

I bet, you even had Cup Holders!



I bet, you even had Cup Holders! _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #197582 - 12:40 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: Dennis Michael] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 428

A/S/L: 69/M/California



My reflexes are gone. I remember when I was young, I could self destruct on my way to the line and still recover most shots. Today, if I try to get in the way of that same destruction, I'll hurt myself :-)



Naw! I wish. My wife drives a Lexus, I drive a 1994 4Runner that I'm slowly fixing :-) I only drive it from my house to the bowling alley.My reflexes are gone. I remember when I was young, I could self destruct on my way to the line and still recover most shots. Today, if I try to get in the way of that same destruction, I'll hurt myself :-)A few months ago I was playing around with A 2 hand delivery and got my body too far forward and was lucky I didn't break my neck and lose my front teeth:-)

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Sanded 180 then 500.

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

