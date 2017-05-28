BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197566 - 05/28/17 02:31 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9424
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I'll jump in. I own no asymmetrical balls that I now use. Staying with symmetrical from now on.
#197572 - Yesterday at 06:41 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
nord Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 671
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: SteveH
But question to Nord. Are you using asymmetrical balls? I've come to love the symmetricals for some of the issues you're having.

The Dark Legend is an asymmetric ball with a very low RG and very high Diff. It has the Gas Mask core.
I got it because it has the same core as my Widow Spare that I was using at Poway and was so wonderful there.
#15 RG (2.50) Diff (.058)
I have the High Flare Full Roller layout on it.

The Dark Legend is the best reactive ball I have ever used and it is very consistent and dependable. I love its reaction. It will go very straight and get pretty darn good length for me then all of a sudden here it comes!
It will charge the pocket. It hits harder for me than any ball. It can pop out the 10 pin for me consistently where other balls will just leave it standing.

Here it is in action for me. Check out the backend:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxKolNzegdo
#197576 - 45 minutes 13 seconds ago Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
82Boat69 Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 426
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I think the nuances between symmetrical and asymmetrical are for those highly skilled ball drillers and those who are still young enough to make use of those differences.

Symmetrical balls are like driving a 63 Lincoln and asymmetrical balls are more like a sports-car. Shaping the hook-phase is really important when shooting deep-inside on long patterns. It can also be the difference between a ball carrying, hanging a weak-10 or leaving a 4-9.

Most of us can't afford to own a ball for each pattern, matched to our game. If I could, I would.

That said, I own both, but do so for continuation. I find that drilling symmetrical or asymmetrical balls with the same layout removes most differences. However, asymmetrical balls 'seem' to maintain more RPM's down lane.

Something else, after watching the USBC Queens, if a person chooses to sand their ball to 360 or 500, asymmetrical balls 'seem' to have more continuation even at really low grits. For me, that makes a huge difference on longer patterns or fresh oil.
