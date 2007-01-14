Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197565 - 02:28 PM Re: Down And In Re: W9JAB] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9424

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9424A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill The outside must have 3 units, yes. But, there is no rule of how wide it must be. Just has to conform to the ratio.



The red, white and blue patterns all have different specs of outside dry. Which is it? That can be checked.



Otherwise, its up to the house on a house shot.



I do know, our house changed the shot in mid year. They went to a narrow XMas tree. Instead of tapering to the arrows and going straight from there. They taper all the way to the foul line. So, instead of dry outside of 8, it is now dry outside of 12 at the arrows.



I hate this shot as my balls hook up too early. But, it works for those with speed and no hand. I have low speed and more hand. It pushes me over 15, out to 8 at the break point. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197569 - 07:56 AM Re: Down And In Re: Dennis Michael] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 663

A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 663A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael The outside must have 3 units, yes. But, there is no rule of how wide it must be. Just has to conform to the ratio.



This is from the Equipment and Specs manual page 47.



If dressing is used, it shall meet specifications and must comply with the following:



a. Dressing must be distributed from edge board to edge board for the entire distance that dressing is applied. (In the application of this rule, buffing the lane is considered applying dressing.)



b. Following any application of dressing, in the dressed portion of the lane there shall be a minimum of three units of dressing at all points on the lane surface.



Since there's no maximum amount of oil specified by the USBC, there's no maximum ratio for a house shot. It ends up as a complete free-for-all as long as there's 3 units on every board.



The 3:1 max ratio (and a bunch of other rules) are unique to sport patterns.



Mark This is from the Equipment and Specs manual page 47.If dressing is used, it shall meet specifications and must comply with the following:a. Dressing must be distributed from edge board to edge board for the entire distance that dressing is applied. (In the application of this rule, buffing the lane is considered applying dressing.)b. Following any application of dressing, in the dressed portion of the lane there shall be a minimum of three units of dressing at all points on the lane surface.Since there's no maximum amount of oil specified by the USBC, there's no maximum ratio for a house shot. It ends up as a complete free-for-all as long as there's 3 units on every board.The 3:1 max ratio (and a bunch of other rules) are unique to sport patterns.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Top #197570 - 11:20 AM Re: Down And In Re: W9JAB] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9424

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9424A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Mark, I know that. But, you then have to ask, why don't all lane oil machines conform to this?



And, Brunswick machines are different from Kegel, which differ from Quibica.



Some oil only in reverse, while others go both ways. Some strip while oiling when others don't. I know, one house here, strips the lanes first, and then applies oil. The Brunswick house uses a Brunswick machine that strips down and oils back, and doesn't buff. Another house, with an older Kegel, makes 2 passes to oil. Some spray and others use pads. Some machines don't strip and a second machine is used for that. Know of one that strips lanes 2 times per week.



Some machines can be programmed to apply oil to each board. Where others apply to groups of boards, 4 or 8 at a time.



Since, older machines applied in groups of boards, it was common that the outside 8 boards were dryer, since machines oiled in multiples of 4 boards.



And, the ratio for house shots is much greater then 3:1 sport patterns, but varies. The total units are much less as well. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #197571 - 03:03 PM Re: Down And In Re: Dennis Michael] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 663

A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 663A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey



Some research that could help understand this better, me included. The term "unit" as defined is more about thickness than volume.



http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/usbcongress/bowl/equipandspecs/pdfs/CLIPManual0807.pdf



Definition of a unit is at the end of page 81.



All the rule is good for is specifying the minimum amount of oil on the oiled part of the lane. Now, if we're talking about how this rule is not sufficient for all variables related to lane conditions, that I agree with.



Mark I'm not sure what you mean by not conforming. Regardless of how it is put down or how the lanes are stripped or not stripped, buffed or not buffed, it must be at least 3 units at all points for the length of the pattern. So, if a reading is taken, it should be 3 units at all points regardless of how the machine laid down the oil. I would imagine that all machines can be set to lay down at least 3 units for the whole width of the lane regardless of how they function.Some research that could help understand this better, me included. The term "unit" as defined is more about thickness than volume.Definition of a unit is at the end of page 81.All the rule is good for is specifying the minimum amount of oil on the oiled part of the lane. Now, if we're talking about how this rule is not sufficient for all variables related to lane conditions, that I agree with.Mark



Edited by Mkirchie ( 04:02 PM )

Edit Reason: Additional Research _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Top #197573 - Re: Down And In Re: W9JAB] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9424

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9424A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Not my point, Mark.



Regardless of the rule, which all comply with, lanes still play very different.



My point was, the dryness on the outside can be 3 boards or 8 boards. But, you are right, at least 3units.



but, buffing makes a difference. Stripping the lanes makes a difference. Single pass vs double pass too. The machine used makes a diff, even though, they are all 15:1. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel