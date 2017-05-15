Sponsored Links







Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9424

I'll jump in. I own no asymmetrical balls that I now use. Staying with symmetrical from now on.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197572 - 06:41 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: SteveH] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 671

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 671A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: SteveH But question to Nord. Are you using asymmetrical balls? I've come to love the symmetricals for some of the issues you're having.

The Dark Legend is an asymmetric ball with a very low RG and very high Diff. It has the Gas Mask core.

I got it because it has the same core as my Widow Spare that I was using at Poway and was so wonderful there.

#15 RG (2.50) Diff (.058)

I have the High Flare Full Roller layout on it.



The Dark Legend is the best reactive ball I have ever used and it is very consistent and dependable. I love its reaction. It will go very straight and get pretty darn good length for me then all of a sudden here it comes!

It will charge the pocket. It hits harder for me than any ball. It can pop out the 10 pin for me consistently where other balls will just leave it standing.



Here it is in action for me. Check out the backend:

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 178

Kearny House Avg: 189

Parkway House Avg. 177



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball

The Crow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Radical Rack Attack Solid









