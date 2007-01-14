Down And In

Mark, I know that. But, you then have to ask, why don't all lane oil machines conform to this?
And, Brunswick machines are different from Kegel, which differ from Quibica.
Some oil only in reverse, while others go both ways. Some strip while oiling when others don't. I know, one house here, strips the lanes first, and then applies oil. The Brunswick house uses a Brunswick machine that strips down and oils back, and doesn't buff. Another house, with an older Kegel, makes 2 passes to oil. Some spray and others use pads. Some machines don't strip and a second machine is used for that. Know of one that strips lanes 2 times per week.
Some machines can be programmed to apply oil to each board. Where others apply to groups of boards, 4 or 8 at a time.
Since, older machines applied in groups of boards, it was common that the outside 8 boards were dryer, since machines oiled in multiples of 4 boards.
And, the ratio for house shots is much greater then 3:1 sport patterns, but varies. The total units are much less as well.
