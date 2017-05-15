BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197562 - Today at 09:58 AM Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1  5)
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1023
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
List of the Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1  5) from BowlersMart.

10) Blue/Onyx Vibe

9) Ebonite Mission

8) Brunswick Vapor Zone

7) Storm Marvel Pearl

6) Storm IQ Tour Solid

5) Ebonite The One; released 2005

4) Storm Virtual Gravity; released 2008

3) Hammer Black Widow; released 2006

2) Ebonite Gamebreaker; released 2007

1) Storm Hyroad; released 2008

Last week I decided to finally order a Hy-Road from my PS. This ball has been on my to buy list forever and I always seem to get something else. Well seeing this article today I thought I would post to see what everyone's favorite ball on the list is.

On the list would be the Hy-Road although I have never owned one it is on the list and will be in my bag soon. I did have a Storm Dark Thunder Pearl when I first got back into bowling which was very similar to the Hy-Road. I have never owned anything else that is on the list.

If you could buy one of these balls which one would it be?
Average 207
Average 207
In the Bag:all close to OOB finishes
Radical: Guru Mighty
LM: The New Standard,
Morich: Nsane Levreg
Track: Rising SE
Motive: Arctic Sniper
HG 300, HS 811







Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197563 - Today at 10:13 AM Re: Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1  5)
champ
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2093
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Cool list. Interestingly, I didn't like most of them.

The Hy-Road for me was too skid/flippy and anything but the versatile benchmark ball everyone called it.

The black widow was good for me, but I preferred the black taboo when it came out.

The IQ Tour was flat 10s and 4-9s for me. Rarely usable. But I did love the gold IQ.

Marvel Pearl...never found a time where it was better than something else in my bag. An OK ball for me, but never a good one.

Onyx vibe was very strong and for me, roll out prone. The best of the Vibes (and I've thrown them all) was the Cherry. Hands down.

My list would be new Green Quantum, Cherry Vibe, Gold IQ, Black Taboo, and Venom Shock. I don't think I've had ten I loved to make a whole list.
Career Highs: 300/759
Career Highs: 300/759

#197564 - Today at 01:51 PM Re: Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1  5)
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9422
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I rarely use Storm balls. Most have been too angular for me.
However, I have seen the Hy Road used with much success.

Gotta agree with the Black Widow. I have one and will use it occasionally. Did have 2-300 games in a week with it.

Put Lane Master balls on the list for me. And, I have quite a few.

I really prefer a high RG, low diff, arcing ball. And, symmetrical cores, please.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#197567 - Today at 02:52 PM Re: Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1  5)
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 395
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I have the Game Breaker 2 which is sort of a reissue of the Game Breaker. I absolutely love the GB 2, it is my benchmark ball. If given the chance, I'd love to try the original GB.

I had the IQ Tour Solid, I never developed a feel for the ball and then it cracked in half.

The Motiv Venom Shock has me spoiled with its smooth arc. Apparently others feel the same way as its been on Motiv's active line for a number of years now.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

