Down And In

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9422A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill The outside must have 3 units, yes. But, there is no rule of how wide it must be. Just has to conform to the ratio.



The red, white and blue patterns all have different specs of outside dry. Which is it? That can be checked.



Otherwise, its up to the house on a house shot.



I do know, our house changed the shot in mid year. They went to a narrow XMas tree. Instead of tapering to the arrows and going straight from there. They taper all the way to the foul line. So, instead of dry outside of 8, it is now dry outside of 12 at the arrows.



I hate this shot as my balls hook up too early. But, it works for those with speed and no hand. I have low speed and more hand. It pushes me over 15, out to 8 at the break point. _________________________

