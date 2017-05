Sponsored Links







Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1 5)

10) Blue/Onyx Vibe



9) Ebonite Mission



8) Brunswick Vapor Zone



7) Storm Marvel Pearl



6) Storm IQ Tour Solid



5) Ebonite The One; released 2005



4) Storm Virtual Gravity; released 2008



3) Hammer Black Widow; released 2006



2) Ebonite Gamebreaker; released 2007



1) Storm Hyroad; released 2008



Last week I decided to finally order a Hy-Road from my PS. This ball has been on my to buy list forever and I always seem to get something else. Well seeing this article today I thought I would post to see what everyone's favorite ball on the list is.



On the list would be the Hy-Road although I have never owned one it is on the list and will be in my bag soon. I did have a Storm Dark Thunder Pearl when I first got back into bowling which was very similar to the Hy-Road . I have never owned anything else that is on the list.



Re: Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1 5)

Cool list. Interestingly, I didn't like most of them.



The Hy-Road for me was too skid/flippy and anything but the versatile benchmark ball everyone called it.



The black widow was good for me, but I preferred the black taboo when it came out.



The IQ Tour was flat 10s and 4-9s for me. Rarely usable. But I did love the gold IQ.



Marvel Pearl...never found a time where it was better than something else in my bag. An OK ball for me, but never a good one.



Onyx vibe was very strong and for me, roll out prone. The best of the Vibes (and I've thrown them all) was the Cherry. Hands down.



My list would be new Green Quantum, Cherry Vibe, Gold IQ, Black Taboo, and Venom Shock. I don't think I've had ten I loved to make a whole list. _________________________

