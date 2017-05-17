Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197513 - 11:42 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: 82Boat69] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1276

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1276A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 A ball rotating in the same direction as the skid will create less friction than a ball rotating perpendicular to the skid.



Actually not true - a ball rotating in the same direction as the skid. . . I'm ASSUMING this means that the skid is forward and the ball is rotating in the same direction, forward. . . in this case, you have FULL friction. There is no slide, thus there is no LOSS in friction. That's what skid is - a loss of friction. The surface of the ball, in a roll (i.e. ball rotating in the same direction as the skid) is NOT moving in relation to the lane surface - if the ball were FLAT, it would not move, but since the ball is round, the ball surface does not move, but rather moves to a new "piece" of surface.



Quote: The reason crankers can bank off of the dry area is simply axis rotation and a drier area of the lane.



Partially true - it is more that they find traction, overcome hysteresis and skid (loss of traction) and that traction changes the vectors (direction) of the ball movement. Really, it's very similar to a car's skidding. Once the speed of the car and the spinning tires slows to where the tires can overcome their momentum, grab traction and begin accelerating in a new direction (all of which overlaps) then the car changes direction. SAME THING with a bowling ball.



Quote:

It's friction that stops a ball skidding and allows that ball to begin hooking.

It's also friction that slows a ball to the point that axis rotation takes over.

Here's an easy experiment. Take your favorite reactive ball, put as much axis rotation on it as possible and throw it at a 10 pin. Record the speed with a stop watch or using the on-lane

Reactive cover balls will skid less on drier lanes because they create more 'friction'.It's friction that stops a ball skidding and allows that ball to begin hooking.It's also friction that slows a ball to the point that axis rotation takes over.Here's an easy experiment. Take your favorite reactive ball, put as much axis rotation on it as possible and throw it at a 10 pin. Record the speed with a stop watch or using the on-lane camera . Now, do the same with a plastic ball. The plastic ball will travel much faster over the same distance. Why? Less friction between the lane and the ball.



LOL - I think we may have been saying similar things but with different verbiage. Actually not true - a ball rotating in the same direction as the skid. . . I'm ASSUMING this means that the skid is forward and the ball is rotating in the same direction, forward. . . in this case, you have FULL friction. There is no slide, thus there is no LOSS in friction. That's what skid is - a loss of friction. The surface of the ball, in a roll (i.e. ball rotating in the same direction as the skid) is NOT moving in relation to the lane surface - if the ball were FLAT, it would not move, but since the ball is round, the ball surface does not move, but rather moves to a new "piece" of surface.Partially true - it is more that they find traction, overcome hysteresis and skid (loss of traction) and that traction changes the vectors (direction) of the ball movement. Really, it's very similar to a car's skidding. Once the speed of the car and the spinning tires slows to where the tires can overcome their momentum, grab traction and begin accelerating in a new direction (all of which overlaps) then the car changes direction. SAME THING with a bowling ball.LOL - I think we may have been saying similar things but with different verbiage. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197514 - 05:46 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: mmalsed] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 424

A/S/L: 69/M/California Only at the beginning. As the ball slows all along it's initial ball-path, isn't friction increasing from axis rotation while friction caused by initial ball speed decreasing? Otherwise, what would cause the ball to change directions?



I agree, initial friction maybe less, but will a ball skid a greater distance? _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197515 - 06:08 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: mmalsed] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 424

A/S/L: 69/M/California I said that backwards. Isn't friction increasing as ball speed decreases, otherwise what would cause the ball to change directions. _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197516 - 06:27 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: mmalsed] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 424

A/S/L: 69/M/California Here's a question. If I was throwing a ball on a frozen lake versus a bowling lane, would my ball ever change direction? Or, just continue in a straight line until it stops. I've actually bowled on such a condition :-)



With lane conditions from a THS creating more friction on the outsides of the lane and farther down the lane, does the physics become more complex?



Drier conditions outside will cause axis rotation to create more friction and the end of the pattern will cause more friction in every direction. Is what we experience as bowlers different than what a math equation says should happen? _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197517 - 12:22 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: nord] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1276

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1276A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



On ice (I'm assuming glass-smooth) since the amount of surface of your ball that would touch the ice is very small, the amount of friction created would be miniscule so. . . likely it would skate for . . . forever.



Friction will increase with a decrease in speed, yes.



Friction is increasing due to multiple factors. Speed is one. Change in lane surface is another.



The ball's internal properties do NOT impact friction (EXCEPT for ONE thing - making the ball flare which brings "fresh" surface to bear) - friction is the amount of resistance to movement between two surfaces. That's it. The equation for it is F=F(n)*u where u (actually micro, but I don't know how to get that on here) is the coefficient of friction, and F(n) is the normal force (mass * gravity, basically)



In reality, it's NOT a simple math equation. There is a coefficient of friction which is basically the "stiction" between the two surfaces - which in our case is impacted by the oil (how viscous it is, how thick it is), the lane surface (how hard and smooth it is), the ball's surface (grit, whether it gets coated with oil itself, hardness) etc. There is gravity (which we can use as a standard) and the weight of the ball - which gets us the "normal" force.





The axis and tilt of rotation only gets us the VECTOR that the ball wants to travel. They impact what the ball does while sliding (the amount of flare) and what happens once the friction between ball and lane increases to the point that the ball's rotation vector overcomes the imparted vector (the slide direction) - how gradual the directional change is and how much of a directional change it is. well, there is always SOME friction, just very low amounts on oil and/or ice.On ice (I'm assuming glass-smooth) since the amount of surface of your ball that would touch the ice is very small, the amount of friction created would be miniscule so. . . likely it would skate for . . . forever.Friction will increase with a decrease in speed, yes.Friction is increasing due to multiple factors. Speed is one. Change in lane surface is another.The ball's internal properties do NOT impact friction (EXCEPT for ONE thing - making the ball flare which brings "fresh" surface to bear) - friction is the amount of resistance to movement between two surfaces. That's it. The equation for it is F=F(n)*u where u (actually micro, but I don't know how to get that on here) is the coefficient of friction, and F(n) is the normal force (mass * gravity, basically)In reality, it's NOT a simple math equation. There is a coefficient of friction which is basically the "stiction" between the two surfaces - which in our case is impacted by the oil (how viscous it is, how thick it is), the lane surface (how hard and smooth it is), the ball's surface (grit, whether it gets coated with oil itself, hardness) etc. There is gravity (which we can use as a standard) and the weight of the ball - which gets us the "normal" force.The axis and tilt of rotation only gets us the VECTOR that the ball wants to travel. They impact what the ball does while sliding (the amount of flare) and what happens once the friction between ball and lane increases to the point that the ball's rotation vector overcomes the imparted vector (the slide direction) - how gradual the directional change is and how much of a directional change it is. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #197518 - 03:17 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: nord] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9419

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9419A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill mmalsed, I appreciate your explanations. Keep up the good work. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #197519 - 03:31 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: mmalsed] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 424

A/S/L: 69/M/California Striction?



I think that's what I get when I drink too much beer. _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197527 - 05:19 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: nord] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 670

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 670A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

At Parkway this Monday I was using the Dark Legend at the same 1000 grit. I was playing up second arrow.

The ball would not strike. Kept leaving flat 10, or 7, or other single pins. I struggled with this for a full game and barely got a 160.

In the second game I moved right and brought out my Rack Attack also at 1000 grit and aimed it at the pocket. No change in results. Finished with a 189.



In game 3 I went back to the Dark Legend, moved my target and feet in, hitting 11 1/2 out to 10 and back. A tip shot.

Now the ball was striking. Closed with a 211.



So once again it is hard to know whether the ball is too weak or too strong. _________________________

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 178

Kearny House Avg: 189

Parkway House Avg. 177



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball

The Crow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Radical Rack Attack Solid









Top #197558 - 10:17 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: nord] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 734

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 734A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT I will go back and read the entire thread when I can settle down.



But question to Nord. Are you using asymmetrical balls? I've come to love the symmetricals for some of the issues you're having. _________________________

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel