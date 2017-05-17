BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197513 - 05/17/17 11:42 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: 82Boat69]
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1276
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
A ball rotating in the same direction as the skid will create less friction than a ball rotating perpendicular to the skid.


Actually not true - a ball rotating in the same direction as the skid. . . I'm ASSUMING this means that the skid is forward and the ball is rotating in the same direction, forward. . . in this case, you have FULL friction. There is no slide, thus there is no LOSS in friction. That's what skid is - a loss of friction. The surface of the ball, in a roll (i.e. ball rotating in the same direction as the skid) is NOT moving in relation to the lane surface - if the ball were FLAT, it would not move, but since the ball is round, the ball surface does not move, but rather moves to a new "piece" of surface.

Quote:
The reason crankers can bank off of the dry area is simply axis rotation and a drier area of the lane.


Partially true - it is more that they find traction, overcome hysteresis and skid (loss of traction) and that traction changes the vectors (direction) of the ball movement. Really, it's very similar to a car's skidding. Once the speed of the car and the spinning tires slows to where the tires can overcome their momentum, grab traction and begin accelerating in a new direction (all of which overlaps) then the car changes direction. SAME THING with a bowling ball.

Quote:
Reactive cover balls will skid less on drier lanes because they create more 'friction'.
It's friction that stops a ball skidding and allows that ball to begin hooking.
It's also friction that slows a ball to the point that axis rotation takes over.
Here's an easy experiment. Take your favorite reactive ball, put as much axis rotation on it as possible and throw it at a 10 pin. Record the speed with a stop watch or using the on-lane camera. Now, do the same with a plastic ball. The plastic ball will travel much faster over the same distance. Why? Less friction between the lane and the ball.


LOL - I think we may have been saying similar things but with different verbiage. smile
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#197514 - 05/17/17 05:46 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: mmalsed]
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 424
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Only at the beginning. As the ball slows all along it's initial ball-path, isn't friction increasing from axis rotation while friction caused by initial ball speed decreasing? Otherwise, what would cause the ball to change directions?

I agree, initial friction maybe less, but will a ball skid a greater distance?
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#197515 - 05/17/17 06:08 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: mmalsed]
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 424
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I said that backwards. Isn't friction increasing as ball speed decreases, otherwise what would cause the ball to change directions.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#197516 - 05/17/17 06:27 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: mmalsed]
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 424
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Here's a question. If I was throwing a ball on a frozen lake versus a bowling lane, would my ball ever change direction? Or, just continue in a straight line until it stops. I've actually bowled on such a condition :-)

With lane conditions from a THS creating more friction on the outsides of the lane and farther down the lane, does the physics become more complex?

Drier conditions outside will cause axis rotation to create more friction and the end of the pattern will cause more friction in every direction. Is what we experience as bowlers different than what a math equation says should happen?
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#197517 - 05/19/17 12:22 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1276
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
well, there is always SOME friction, just very low amounts on oil and/or ice.

On ice (I'm assuming glass-smooth) since the amount of surface of your ball that would touch the ice is very small, the amount of friction created would be miniscule so. . . likely it would skate for . . . forever. smile

Friction will increase with a decrease in speed, yes.

Friction is increasing due to multiple factors. Speed is one. Change in lane surface is another.

The ball's internal properties do NOT impact friction (EXCEPT for ONE thing - making the ball flare which brings "fresh" surface to bear) - friction is the amount of resistance to movement between two surfaces. That's it. The equation for it is F=F(n)*u where u (actually micro, but I don't know how to get that on here) is the coefficient of friction, and F(n) is the normal force (mass * gravity, basically)

In reality, it's NOT a simple math equation. There is a coefficient of friction which is basically the "stiction" between the two surfaces - which in our case is impacted by the oil (how viscous it is, how thick it is), the lane surface (how hard and smooth it is), the ball's surface (grit, whether it gets coated with oil itself, hardness) etc. There is gravity (which we can use as a standard) and the weight of the ball - which gets us the "normal" force.


The axis and tilt of rotation only gets us the VECTOR that the ball wants to travel. They impact what the ball does while sliding (the amount of flare) and what happens once the friction between ball and lane increases to the point that the ball's rotation vector overcomes the imparted vector (the slide direction) - how gradual the directional change is and how much of a directional change it is.
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#197518 - 05/19/17 03:17 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9419
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
mmalsed, I appreciate your explanations. Keep up the good work.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#197519 - 05/19/17 03:31 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: mmalsed]
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 424
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Striction?

I think that's what I get when I drink too much beer.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#197527 - 05/24/17 05:19 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
nord
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 670
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

At Parkway this Monday I was using the Dark Legend at the same 1000 grit. I was playing up second arrow.
The ball would not strike. Kept leaving flat 10, or 7, or other single pins. I struggled with this for a full game and barely got a 160.
In the second game I moved right and brought out my Rack Attack also at 1000 grit and aimed it at the pocket. No change in results. Finished with a 189.

In game 3 I went back to the Dark Legend, moved my target and feet in, hitting 11 1/2 out to 10 and back. A tip shot.
Now the ball was striking. Closed with a 211.

So once again it is hard to know whether the ball is too weak or too strong.
_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 189
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball
The Crow Urethane
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Radical Rack Attack Solid




Top
#197558 - Yesterday at 10:17 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 734
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
I will go back and read the entire thread when I can settle down.

But question to Nord. Are you using asymmetrical balls? I've come to love the symmetricals for some of the issues you're having.
_________________________
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
