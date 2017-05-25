Sponsored Links







No kidding! We get 10 minutes.

When I weighed 155 it was 10 boards. Now that I weigh 255 it's 11 :-)

Quote: Were I bowl the house dose not give us any warm-up frames.

No shadow practice allowed? WTF

No shadow practice allowed? WTF

No kidding! We get 10 minutes.

I never asked the management, but I think because it's a informal senior league,and we only get charged $7 for three games, and out of that the league facilitators pay for and provide prize money for a few things, well all in all it a pretty good



Anyway T.G.I.F. going out today we start at noon on Friday and will try the down and In for a few frames, and see how that goes,Then its back to 2ed arrow with a hook for the rest of the day. I never asked the management, but I think because it's a informal senior league,and we only get charged $7 for three games, and out of that the league facilitators pay for and provide prize money for a few things, well all in all it a pretty good deal , but it would be nice not to have to jump right in.Anyway T.G.I.F. going out today we start at noon on Friday and will try the down and In for a few frames, and see how that goes,Then its back to 2ed arrow with a hook for the rest of the day. _________________________

$7.00? At that price, you can't complain I suppose.

In our senior league, we pay 75 cents per game and they still give us 10 minutes. I'd go to management and ask for at least 5 minutes. The proprietor won't go broke giving 5 minutes of shadow balls.

DOWN AND IN. Lately I have been playing this line more often then not. It really depends on the other team. My team plays inside or at the 2nd arrow so they are not an issue. Our house shot no oil from 5B to gutter with a gradual increase to 10B. Heavy in the middle 40'. Here are my takes why I can play there. I have good ball speed 17.5-18, average revs, Stroker release behind the back of the ball. Choice of equipment what I have in the bag mostly high grit or polished. How long I bowl there as I mentioned before depends on the other team where and what they are throwing. Most nights If I am the only one there I can bowl all three games starting down and in around the first arrow then moving left a little as the night progresses. A good example is Walter Ray Williams very similar to my delivery ball speed , choice of equipment.

A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 659A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: BOSStull Most nights If I am the only one there I can bowl all three games starting down and in around the first arrow then moving left a little as the night progresses.

I'll be curious if the outside line I've been experimenting with would hold up in league. I have two teammates who play near there, they might affect it a little. There's a few bowlers in my league who play that line too. I agree, definitely depends on who else is on the pair.



Originally Posted By: BOSSStull Our house shot no oil from 5B to gutter...

That's sort of odd. Is the league sanctioned and the center USBC certified?



Mark I'll be curious if the outside line I've been experimenting with would hold up in league. I have two teammates who play near there, they might affect it a little. There's a few bowlers in my league who play that line too. I agree, definitely depends on who else is on the pair.That's sort of odd. Is the league sanctioned and the center USBC certified?Mark

