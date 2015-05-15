BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
2017 USBC Open Championships
#197551 - Yesterday at 10:30 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: goobee]
dalion Offline
Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 27
A/S/L: 46/M/VA
Well bowled much better in dbls/sings. Used the same strategy, throwin down the 12 board area, avoiding the outside, and the inside. The safe a sane approach? at least I stayed out of trouble w/ the splits. Today I didn't push the ball either so didn't leave any terrible splits. had 2 clean games in doubles an 1 in singles. wanted to leave makeable spares. couple times did miss the pocket an leave the 1,2,10 or some combo there of. Had 2 baby splits, made only 1. I did leave the 6,7,9,10 split, in the 10th frame of all places, but somehow managed to pick that up??!? Don't think ive ever picked that up in my life! Ultimately pleased w/ my performance:
Shot 611 dbls: 202, 198, 211
singles: disappointed I couldn't finish it off w/a 600, but content w/ a 588: 183, 223, 182
team was actually a 528: 135 ugh, 174, 217

Avg'd 201 today, 191 overall.
44 strikes, 38 spares, 12 opens

Doubles partner had a couple 190s and a bad 156 game, man so close!! finished 1157, which as of now is 30th place?
our team finished w/ 2586, so we're in the top 100 at least, for now.

all Standard division

Overall finished 1727, so better than Pete Weber? imagine that. just barely =)

Outside of the 10 board, an it wasn't coming back, inside of 15? and it was goin left, hard left. Threw straight @spares cuz the hook shot too unpredictable. Yeah the shot is tough for sure, an not all that consistent. plan on making continuous adjustments.

other notes: Nevada law states EVERYONE must be buckled up in the car, so keep that in mind if u'r driving or uber'ing.
Southpoint: Really south of the strip, was not impressed w/ the buffet. Course once u've had the lobster/prime rib buffet @Valley View Casino in SoCal, everything else kinda pales in comparision. Tried the prime rib restaurant, that was actually pretty good. heard a lot of the places are over priced. If u r staying at the hotel, apparently bowlers get a special rate, $57 w/ usbc card? also u get a coupon book, which has a 1/2 price buffet coupon, add a players club card an get an additional discount, which for me, made the buffet $5 for lunch. Prolly best to use the 1/2 off coupon for the seafood buffet @dinner.

Can't seem to find any link to "low to cash" numbers? Does anyone know where this info is now, or has that been done away w/ just like the pre-publishing the oil pattern an live streams?


Edited by dalion (Yesterday at 10:43 PM)
Avg: 208
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 15 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
The new 2016 avg adjustment: 205
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion
#197552 - Yesterday at 11:48 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 394
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Quote:
low to cash numbers


Not sure, Rick used to post those numbers in the past. I have not seen anything this year, I wonder if they are not doing this year?
#197553 - 23 minutes 3 seconds ago Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
wronghander Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 482
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
I talked to a USBC official today and the low to cash numbers will be posted starting next week.
