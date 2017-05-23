Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #197533 - 10:40 AM Down And In W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 229

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 229A/S/L: 66/m/Il.



Were I bowl the house dose not give us any warm-up frames.



Any way last time out, I just was not up to tossing my heaver Code Black, so I decided to use my lighter LT48, that I mostly use for spares, as I can toss very straight.



Just for the heck of it, using a "Frozen Rope" or Suitcase release from board 7 tossed it down the 5 arrow and got a strike, ball speed approx 12mph. in fact I got seven in a row with this method.



The problem is it's also very easy to toss it in the gutter playing that close to the edge.





So I'm looking for any tips other down and in players might use for this type of shot. I bowl twice a week, and due to the fact that I'm three days older that dirt, some days I'm just sore all over, the weather or whatever.Were I bowl the house dose not give us any warm-up frames.Any way last time out, I just was not up to tossing my heaver Code Black, so I decided to use my lighter LT48, that I mostly use for spares, as I can toss very straight.Just for the heck of it, using a "Frozen Rope" or Suitcase release from board 7 tossed it down the 5 arrow and got a strike, ball speed approx 12mph. in fact I got seven in a row with this method.The problem is it's also very easy to toss it in the gutter playing that close to the edge.So I'm looking for any tips other down and in players might use for this type of shot. _________________________

L/T 48

Code Black

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197534 - 12:08 PM Re: Down And In Re: W9JAB] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 419

A/S/L: 69/M/California



What a bowler can and can't do is mostly in their heads. Newbies who spray the ball all over because they haven't gained the necessary control have a right to be afraid, but anyone who's been shooting for a few months should understand that they can throw their normal shot wherever they choose.



Whether that shot is down and in or cross alley or from deep inside, the basic shot shouldn't change. Failure to learn this simple lesson early can turn a person into a fundamentally flawed bowler for years to come



Practice/experience will make the fear go away.



The more angles a player can shoot from, the more advantage that bowler will have over those who cannot or will not. Nothing



There's nothing more entertaining than a person who otherwise is a good bowler, looking like a giraffe at a watering hole trying to shoot anything but the 2nd arrow.



Now that I've ranted, here's a few thing to help with shooting down and in.



Unless the lanes are like ice, don't use your strongest equipment. All delivery errors will be magnified by an aggressive ball.



Watch axis rotation for 2 reasons; First if you pull a ball with too much axis rotation off the corner, you can wave bye bye to the head pin. Secondly, depending on how close you are to the channel, the simple act of going inside out with your hand can airmail a shot into the channel.



Don't move so far right that you have to increase speed to hold the ball off the nose. Failure to hold that speed will give the same result as too much axis rotation.



Don't expect the corner to last very long. If the lane oil is crowned from a THS, the area right of the 5 board will be driest. The one and 2 boards may be like the rail on a pool table. If your ball get to them early, the result will be on the nose or left.



Be as smooth as possible and get the ball off your hand as clean as possible. Any loss of body angle, pulling the ball instead of waiting, letting your elbow getaway or going over the top of your shot will be much more disastrous off the corner.



Good luck! Playing close to the channel is the same as hitting a golf ball over water. The fear is psychosomatic. Shooting 10 pins for right handers and vice versus for lefties probably falls into the same category.What a bowler can and can't do is mostly in their heads. Newbies who spray the ball all over because they haven't gained the necessary control have a right to be afraid, but anyone who's been shooting for a few months should understand that they can throw their normal shot wherever they choose.Whether that shot is down and in or cross alley or from deep inside, the basic shot shouldn't change. Failure to learn this simple lesson early can turn a person into a fundamentally flawed bowler for years to comePractice/experience will make the fear go away.The more angles a player can shoot from, the more advantage that bowler will have over those who cannot or will not. Nothing drives me crazier than bowlers who say they can't do something or won't even try it. They become like 4 year olds at dinner. Knowing how their ball will react from the different angles may require some trial and error, but their delivery shouldn't change.There's nothing more entertaining than a person who otherwise is a good bowler, looking like a giraffe at a watering hole trying to shoot anything but the 2nd arrow.Now that I've ranted, here's a few thing to help with shooting down and in.Unless the lanes are like ice, don't use your strongest equipment. All delivery errors will be magnified by an aggressive ball.Watch axis rotation for 2 reasons; First if you pull a ball with too much axis rotation off the corner, you can wave bye bye to the head pin. Secondly, depending on how close you are to the channel, the simple act of going inside out with your hand can airmail a shot into the channel.Don't move so far right that you have to increase speed to hold the ball off the nose. Failure to hold that speed will give the same result as too much axis rotation.Don't expect the corner to last very long. If the lane oil is crowned from a THS, the area right of the 5 board will be driest. The one and 2 boards may be like the rail on a pool table. If your ball get to them early, the result will be on the nose or left.Be as smooth as possible and get the ball off your hand as clean as possible. Any loss of body angle, pulling the ball instead of waiting, letting your elbow getaway or going over the top of your shot will be much more disastrous off the corner.Good luck! _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197535 - Re: Down And In Re: 82Boat69] djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 298

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Good morning Boat, Splain something to me please!

Apparently you understood what Joe wrote earlier today.

Perhaps you can explain it to me.

He claims he tossed his LT48 from board 7 (that's seven boards from the right gutter I guess). Not sure where he was standing, but my guess is that his left foot was on about board 14 or 15.

He says he threw the ball over the 5th arrow (that's twenty five boards from the right gutter, isn't it?). He says he got seven (strikes?) in a row using that method. He must be throwing a hellacious back up ball with that LT48.

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel