BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » Down And In
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197533 - Today at 10:40 AM Down And In
W9JAB Online brickwall
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 229
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
I bowl twice a week, and due to the fact that I'm three days older that dirt, some days I'm just sore all over, the weather or whatever. eek

Were I bowl the house dose not give us any warm-up frames. livid

Any way last time out, I just was not up to tossing my heaver Code Black, so I decided to use my lighter LT48, that I mostly use for spares, as I can toss very straight.

Just for the heck of it, using a "Frozen Rope" or Suitcase release from board 7 tossed it down the 5 arrow and got a strike, ball speed approx 12mph. in fact I got seven in a row with this method.

The problem is it's also very easy to toss it in the gutter playing that close to the edge.


So I'm looking for any tips other down and in players might use for this type of shot.
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197534 - Today at 12:08 PM Re: Down And In [Re: W9JAB]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 419
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Playing close to the channel is the same as hitting a golf ball over water. The fear is psychosomatic. Shooting 10 pins for right handers and vice versus for lefties probably falls into the same category.

What a bowler can and can't do is mostly in their heads. Newbies who spray the ball all over because they haven't gained the necessary control have a right to be afraid, but anyone who's been shooting for a few months should understand that they can throw their normal shot wherever they choose.

Whether that shot is down and in or cross alley or from deep inside, the basic shot shouldn't change. Failure to learn this simple lesson early can turn a person into a fundamentally flawed bowler for years to come

Practice/experience will make the fear go away.

The more angles a player can shoot from, the more advantage that bowler will have over those who cannot or will not. Nothing drives me crazier than bowlers who say they can't do something or won't even try it. They become like 4 year olds at dinner. Knowing how their ball will react from the different angles may require some trial and error, but their delivery shouldn't change.

There's nothing more entertaining than a person who otherwise is a good bowler, looking like a giraffe at a watering hole trying to shoot anything but the 2nd arrow.

Now that I've ranted, here's a few thing to help with shooting down and in.

Unless the lanes are like ice, don't use your strongest equipment. All delivery errors will be magnified by an aggressive ball.

Watch axis rotation for 2 reasons; First if you pull a ball with too much axis rotation off the corner, you can wave bye bye to the head pin. Secondly, depending on how close you are to the channel, the simple act of going inside out with your hand can airmail a shot into the channel.

Don't move so far right that you have to increase speed to hold the ball off the nose. Failure to hold that speed will give the same result as too much axis rotation.

Don't expect the corner to last very long. If the lane oil is crowned from a THS, the area right of the 5 board will be driest. The one and 2 boards may be like the rail on a pool table. If your ball get to them early, the result will be on the nose or left.

Be as smooth as possible and get the ball off your hand as clean as possible. Any loss of body angle, pulling the ball instead of waiting, letting your elbow getaway or going over the top of your shot will be much more disastrous off the corner.

Good luck!
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#197535 - 21 minutes 24 seconds ago Re: Down And In [Re: 82Boat69]
djp1080 Online content
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 298
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Good morning Boat, Splain something to me please!
Apparently you understood what Joe wrote earlier today.
Perhaps you can explain it to me.
He claims he tossed his LT48 from board 7 (that's seven boards from the right gutter I guess). Not sure where he was standing, but my guess is that his left foot was on about board 14 or 15.
He says he threw the ball over the 5th arrow (that's twenty five boards from the right gutter, isn't it?). He says he got seven (strikes?) in a row using that method. He must be throwing a hellacious back up ball with that LT48.

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Down And In
by djp1080 - 17 minutes 35 seconds ago
2017 USBC Open Championships
by General Pounder - Today at 09:01 AM
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by nord - Yesterday at 05:19 AM
Loving the sport patterns
by champ - 05/23/17 01:32 PM
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by nord - 05/15/17 04:13 PM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by wronghander - 05/15/17 12:12 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by wronghander - 05/14/17 11:58 PM
Bowling Left Handed. First 39 games.
by Dennis Michael - 05/12/17 05:36 AM
In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas
by goobee - 05/10/17 05:52 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 05/09/17 03:12 PM
This is worth 1:13 of your time
by 82Boat69 - 05/07/17 04:37 AM
PWBA Storm Sacramento Open
by 82Boat69 - 05/04/17 01:16 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.