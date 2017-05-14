2017 USBC Open Championships

Didn't see that but I've eaten enough junk food on this trip, LOL. Coronado Cafe at South Point is pretty good though FWIW. If you're bowling a late squad especially they have some good after Midnight
specials. Had a late practice on Tuesday and got a steak dinner with eggs, toast and hash browns for $5.
Anyway bowled team today and shot 195+151+208=554. Shot played different in practice with less friction, at least on the left side. Had my Pyramid Antidote that I just got before coming out here and took that down to 500 and got through the first game clean with only 4 strikes and no doubles. Got through the first game shooting at mostly single pins. Did have a chance to strike in the 11th for a 200 but threw my worst shot and went 3 off the left before cleaning it up on the final bal. Second game ran into problems and ball stopped finishing. Wasted a couple of frames making bad adjustments. I eventually figured out that I had to move my feet left but keep my downlane target the same which was 10 at the markers. Had to do this a couple of times, had 1 other lefty bowling with me near the same area. I mostly hit hit my target in the 3rd game (at least at the arrows) but had some shots with either too much speed or not getting it off my hand cleanly resulting in some multi=pin combos. A little frustrating because I was very careful all night (the 11th of game 1 notwitstanding) to not swing the ball out but I do struggle with slowing down my ball speed. Fortunately didn't washout on my headpin misses and was able to convert the 1,3,9 both times I left it as well as the bucket, double wood, and 3,5,9 which I left on the light hits all while going straight at them and with no spare ball. Did have an early double in that game and doubled in the 10th to get over 200.
Overall really happy with my spare shooting and I think I had pretty good series for my first time out. We'll see how singles and doubles go tomorrow but my plan is to not give the pocket away and grind it out like I did tonight. Prepared for the shot being tougher than the team shot.
For you righties: Our high bowler was a first timer that just missed out on a 600. He had a rough first game but then took out a pitch black and played about 16 to 10 and shot 232 and 218 in the last two games. Very impressive as I was told by multiple people that urethane wasn't going to work here for anyone.