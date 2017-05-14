Sponsored Links







Registered: 03/28/06

Posts: 3394

Originally Posted By: champ Their captain, Dave Cirigliano, is probably on the list for best bowlers at the Open without an Eagle. He has eight prior top 10 finishes, he's one of only two bowlers with three 300s at the Open, and he's 8th on the average list of bowlers with 30 years. And the rest of the team and their companion team are no slouches either. I'd love to see Dave take the lead in doubles today.



HA! I was just talking to the other person on this list last month. Craig Szplett runs the



http://www.bowlingdigital.com/bowl/node/12262



HA! I was just talking to the other person on this list last month. Craig Szplett runs the Pro Shop at Palos Lanes where I bowl Tuesday nights. When he had 2 of them, I talked with him about it. He said that he was surprised that the list was so small. When he had #3 a few years ago, there was a cool article about it. Very good guy too. It's awesome to see these kids of records.

HG: 300

HS: 826

Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, , Hy-Road, Tropical Heat Hybrid, Tropical Heat Solid, Pitch Blue

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 479

I am here in Vegas. Had a chance to go down and watch the late team squad last night. Amazing place. Saw a few lefties throwing it out to around 8 at the down lane markers and getting strikes. One of them was pretty rev impaired too. Got a practice session tomorrow night so we will see how it plays for me but I like what I saw and I think it will be a matter of whether I can hit my target.

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

