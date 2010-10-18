Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

A ball rotating in the same direction as the skid will create less friction than a ball rotating perpendicular to the skid.
Actually not true - a ball rotating in the same direction as the skid. . . I'm ASSUMING this means that the skid is forward and the ball is rotating in the same direction, forward. . . in this case, you have FULL friction. There is no slide, thus there is no LOSS in friction. That's what skid is - a loss of friction. The surface of the ball, in a roll (i.e. ball rotating in the same direction as the skid) is NOT moving in relation to the lane surface - if the ball were FLAT, it would not move, but since the ball is round, the ball surface does not move, but rather moves to a new "piece" of surface.
The reason crankers can bank off of the dry area is simply axis rotation and a drier area of the lane.
Partially true - it is more that they find traction, overcome hysteresis and skid (loss of traction) and that traction changes the vectors (direction) of the ball movement. Really, it's very similar to a car's skidding. Once the speed of the car and the spinning tires slows to where the tires can overcome their momentum, grab traction and begin accelerating in a new direction (all of which overlaps) then the car changes direction. SAME THING with a bowling ball.
Reactive cover balls will skid less on drier lanes because they create more 'friction'.
It's friction that stops a ball skidding and allows that ball to begin hooking.
It's also friction that slows a ball to the point that axis rotation takes over.
Here's an easy experiment. Take your favorite reactive ball, put as much axis rotation on it as possible and throw it at a 10 pin. Record the speed with a stop watch or using the on-lane camera
. Now, do the same with a plastic ball. The plastic ball will travel much faster over the same distance. Why? Less friction between the lane and the ball.
LOL - I think we may have been saying similar things but with different verbiage.