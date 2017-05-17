Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

To me, the big takeaway from last night's experiment is that I need a lot of ball with a lot of surface to get the reaction I want on normal volume house shots.
My Full Roller release with 90 degree axis rotation, Zero tilt, 150 rpms and low 11 mph speed at the pins tends to mute the power of bowling balls that in other players hands would be weapons of mass destruction.
So using my Dark Legend at 1000 grit gave me a look very similar to my rubber ball on the dry Poway lanes. The rubber ball was still stronger on Poway than the Dark Legend on Parkway however. I had to stay straight up the boards with the Dark Legend to help it pop in the back end while with the Hardwick Rubber ball I can fade it right through the oil and it will turn over and roll strong back.
Tonight I bowl in my second league, Kearny Mesa Bowl with even more oil (Big Ben Pattern) and Brunswick Anvilane surface! Oh, oh...
I will see how the Dark Legend does.
I agree totally that shot Execution
and spare making are premium and that simply spending money on the latest ball is dumb. My issue is, even though I am very accurate and pick up the majority of spares and can be in the pocket all night most of the time, on normal modern house shots, my good shot making is not rewarded because my reactive balls have just not been reacting. They have just been skidding and leaving disaster spares.
I now know I need a hell of a lot more surface and ball power. Once the ball starts doing some work for me, my natural smoothness and accuracy will be rewarded and I can start to push my average up.
I think I will take my other reactive balls down in grit until I see them start to do something on the lanes. Then I can sort them based on their unique reaction type and build an arsenal out of them.