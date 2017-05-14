BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
#197503 - Today at 09:31 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 412
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Trial and error based on how much punishment your wallet can take.

My PAP is 6-3/16 which tries to roll-out early so I tend to buy balls with a 2.48 RG and drill the back-end out by using wider VAL angles.

I've been playing around with more acute VAL angles but only when I'm going across the arrows around 15. Pretty much anything less than 50 degrees will leave too many weak corners if I ask my ball to recover too many boards or too late down lane.

I also use 14 pounds and Extender Polish which also keeps my ball from rolling out early.

When I watch Norm Duke, I marvel at how well he can control his ball with such a simple delivery. Or, maybe he just makes it look simple.

As I age, it's getting more difficult to make use of the technology that's being marketed.
#197504 - Today at 10:38 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9417
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Nord, you successfully found a ball, drilling and cover finish that worked at Parkway, on that condition. It may or may not do it under diff conditions. But, chances are, it can be more controllable then going to another ball.

But, what is controllable is the fact that you now know what the ball can and should do. So, you can make the adjustment needed.

You have to be as familiar with every other ball in your arsenal. In league competition, you don't have practice time with a new ball to make adjustments. The ball has to work the first time out of your bag. So, knowing what your first ball is doing is important. But, knowing what its replacement can do better, is at times, more important.

When I practice, I use each ball in my bag. I learn how each differs on the lane condition. I also, bowl at different centers, and some balls work there where they didn't at another house.

There are just too many variables in this game today to say one ball works and another doesn't.

Be happy with the results you have discovered. And, good bowling.

Now, learn another ball. It's like being married to different wives. Each has theirown ideosyncrasies, wants and needs. At times, even temperment is different, as odd as that seems.
#197505 - Today at 11:15 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
nord Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 668
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA


To me, the big takeaway from last night's experiment is that I need a lot of ball with a lot of surface to get the reaction I want on normal volume house shots.

My Full Roller release with 90 degree axis rotation, Zero tilt, 150 rpms and low 11 mph speed at the pins tends to mute the power of bowling balls that in other players hands would be weapons of mass destruction.

So using my Dark Legend at 1000 grit gave me a look very similar to my rubber ball on the dry Poway lanes. The rubber ball was still stronger on Poway than the Dark Legend on Parkway however. I had to stay straight up the boards with the Dark Legend to help it pop in the back end while with the Hardwick Rubber ball I can fade it right through the oil and it will turn over and roll strong back.

Tonight I bowl in my second league, Kearny Mesa Bowl with even more oil (Big Ben Pattern) and Brunswick Anvilane surface! Oh, oh...

I will see how the Dark Legend does.

I agree totally that shot Execution and spare making are premium and that simply spending money on the latest ball is dumb. My issue is, even though I am very accurate and pick up the majority of spares and can be in the pocket all night most of the time, on normal modern house shots, my good shot making is not rewarded because my reactive balls have just not been reacting. They have just been skidding and leaving disaster spares.

I now know I need a hell of a lot more surface and ball power. Once the ball starts doing some work for me, my natural smoothness and accuracy will be rewarded and I can start to push my average up.

I think I will take my other reactive balls down in grit until I see them start to do something on the lanes. Then I can sort them based on their unique reaction type and build an arsenal out of them.
#197506 - Today at 05:17 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9417
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
A reactive cover, strong ball, will slide more on dryer lanes. Especially with that much side rotation.
#197507 - Today at 06:56 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: Dennis Michael]
nord Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 668
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
A reactive cover, strong ball, will slide more on dryer lanes. Especially with that much side rotation.
Why will a reactive cover with low grit slide more on dry lanes?
Wont it just hook and roll out instantly?
#197508 - Today at 10:05 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9417
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Read the whole quote. "Especially with that much side rotation."

Side rotation causes less friction and results in a slide.
