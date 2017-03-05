Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane

Sponsored Links







Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 665

Originally Posted By: mmalsed



It's become more in your face with MORE crankers coming out, and with reactives pulling more oil off the lanes than urethanes did.



And I know people who DID mess up other peoples' shots, even back "in the day" (and I'm not talking about the 80s, I'm talking about the late 90s and 00s) - my old coach would do that to me, deliberately, and even telling me what he was doing and then challenging me to counter his move. With urethane, he would work to cross my line twice which would push the oil around, and it would force me (after a few frames) to move my line. During "practice/lessons" he would do it to force me outside of my comfort zone. During GAMES. . . well he'd do it to win.

It's become more in your face with MORE crankers coming out, and with reactives pulling more oil off the lanes than urethanes did.

And I know people who DID mess up other peoples' shots, even back "in the day" (and I'm not talking about the 80s, I'm talking about the late 90s and 00s) - my old coach would do that to me, deliberately, and even telling me what he was doing and then challenging me to counter his move. With urethane, he would work to cross my line twice which would push the oil around, and it would force me (after a few frames) to move my line. During "practice/lessons" he would do it to force me outside of my comfort zone. During GAMES. . . well he'd do it to win.

Wow, sneaky. How can I learn to do that with urethane? Lol.

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 178

Kearny House Avg: 170

Parkway House Avg. 177



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball

The Crow Urethane

Hammer Dark Legend Solid









I think the real impact may be in the eye of the beholder.



Just as there are many who believe weight blocks make more than a 15% difference in a ball's motion, I'm sure there are people out there who think they can control the track, or are being controlled by the track, on any given day.



I'm not saying I'm right, I've just been around a long time and I never even think about it. I never try it and I never worry about it. Maybe the real impact is only psychosomatic :-)



I simply adjust to what I'm finding. I'm not finding I need to adjust differently for any specific bowler or any specific team.



Here's 55 years worth; On any given delivery, based on our age, we will make a perfect delivery or a less than perfect delivery. When we're young, we can pull some of the imperfect shots back together before we release. As we age, that ability diminishes.



When we're young we can feel slight imperfections we won't feel as we get older. So, when we throw a poor shot, is it the lane condition or our own physical limitations?



I think if a bowler 'thinks' it's the lanes, or 'thinks' it's another bowler, or 'thinks' it's their own game, they're probably right.



In reality, how different is one lane from the next? One persons ability to change the track than another's? One teams ability versus another's? 5%, 10%, more?



If we 'think' something it will be what we think. It's why when we watch a magician, we never see the trick :-)



Because I think my delivery holds the secret to each shot and each pair of lanes, I don't need to adjust for something that's not there. I'm not saying I'm right, but if others want to go off chasing a phantom and adjusting for it, I'll let them. _________________________

Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
...I think my delivery holds the secret to each shot and each pair of lanes...

This I believe in wholeheartedly, especially at my lower level of play.

When the lane is nice and my ball is reading the lane perfectly, if I throw it perfectly, then the precision of my release is the only barrier to a high score.

I know when I release less than well, and since I mostly use rubber on the drier lanes of Poway and urethane on normal volume house shots, the precision of my release is paramount to striking.

There is no margin for error, no free hook zone like you get with reactive. I must be perfect all the time. Same speed, same rotation, same target line.



But I do also know there are times when you are perfect but have the wrong ball in your hand.

You have to know when to put that ball back in the bag. If you make two, or at most three, flawless shots and you don't strike, put that ball away!



I know my average is held down on normal volume house shots because I don't use reactive.

I use urethane because I enjoy it.

This I believe in wholeheartedly, especially at my lower level of play.

When the lane is nice and my ball is reading the lane perfectly, if I throw it perfectly, then the precision of my release is the only barrier to a high score.

I know when I release less than well, and since I mostly use rubber on the drier lanes of Poway and urethane on normal volume house shots, the precision of my release is paramount to striking.

There is no margin for error, no free hook zone like you get with reactive. I must be perfect all the time. Same speed, same rotation, same target line.

But I do also know there are times when you are perfect but have the wrong ball in your hand.

You have to know when to put that ball back in the bag. If you make two, or at most three, flawless shots and you don't strike, put that ball away!

I know my average is held down on normal volume house shots because I don't use reactive.

I use urethane because I enjoy it.

But I guess I have to get over my stubbornness and use my reactive gear this season and see how I do.

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1272A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Originally Posted By: nord

But I do also know there are times when you are perfect but have the wrong ball in your hand.

You have to know when to put that ball back in the bag. If you make two, or at most three, flawless shots and you don't strike, put that ball away!





Or figure out why your adjustment was wrong even though you're delivering the ball right. LOL - did that last night. DOH - making the "right" shot from the "wrong" adjustment.



Or figure out why your adjustment was wrong even though you're delivering the ball right. LOL - did that last night. DOH - making the "right" shot from the "wrong" adjustment.

Sorry - not trying to take anything away from what you said, Nord. Agree with you, I do.

A/S/L: 42/M/Windsor, Ontario, Canada If used on the right conditions, you should still have margin for error with urethane - just not as much as with resin. If you have none, you should put it away or find a new line.



There are guys around here who throw mostly urethane and still carry 210+ averages. They aren't exactly perfect, or close to it, on every shot.

Just saw E.J. use that Rampage again. Dang that ball looks strong! It really rolls heavy. He just wings it at the pocket and that thing stands up and goes through. Of course it is helpful that he has 500 plus RPMs!

When I bowl with a urethane ball, my goal is to control over/under. Ideally, a 5 boards tail is all I want and accuracy is the key. Straight and direct, with zero expectations of "safety" zones which I get from my reactive equipment.

I only wipes the oil away from the finger and thumb holes to keep the feel consistent. Given my slower ball speed, the thought is the oil left on the track will help my ball get past the heads more easily.

Originally Posted By: goobee
When I bowl with a urethane ball, my goal is to control over/under. Ideally, a 5 boards tail is all I want and accuracy is the key. Straight and direct, with zero expectations of "safety" zones which I get from my reactive equipment.

I only wipe the oil away from the finger and thumb holes to keep the feel consistent. Given my slower ball speed, the thought is the oil left on the track will help my ball get past the heads more easily.



I only wipe. the oil away from the finger and thumb holes to keep the feel consistent. Given my slower ball speed, the thought is the oil left on the track will help my ball get past the heads more easily.

Interesting. I always

Interesting. I always wipes the ball so it doesn't lose its reaction except when I throw at the ten pin, then I leave the oil on so it skids longer.

But I have seen players leave the oil on like Francois Lavoie. But Jesper wipes the heck out of his urethane ball every time. He keeps that thing dry.

