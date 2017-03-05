Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane

...I think my delivery holds the secret to each shot and each pair of lanes...
This I believe in wholeheartedly, especially at my lower level of play.
When the lane is nice and my ball is reading the lane perfectly, if I throw it perfectly, then the precision of my release is the only barrier to a high score.
I know when I release less than well, and since I mostly use rubber on the drier lanes of Poway and urethane on normal volume house shots, the precision of my release is paramount to striking.
There is no margin for error, no free hook zone like you get with reactive. I must be perfect all the time. Same speed, same rotation, same target line.
But I do also know there are times when you are perfect but have the wrong ball in your hand.
You have to know when to put that ball back in the bag. If you make two, or at most three, flawless shots and you don't strike, put that ball away!
I know my average is held down on normal volume house shots because I don't use reactive.
I use urethane because I enjoy it.
But I guess I have to get over my stubbornness and use my reactive gear this season and see how I do.