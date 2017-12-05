Loving the sport patterns

Sponsored Links







Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2091

Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael And, can only bowl on a house shot.

I know in my heart, he will not be bowling at 97 like Ed.



I know in my heart, he will not be bowling at 97 like Ed.



I've long thought that if the house shot did anything to hurt bowling, it was to get everyone so used to scoring well, they can't enjoy bowling when the lanes are challenging. I think after a bowler gets to s certain average, they only like to strike; they aren't really interested in the challenge of discovery.



Probably the top 10% don't care. They love the challenge, they love the game, and they're so good they can figure it out and score anyway,



The bottom 30% may not even notice.



I've long thought that if the house shot did anything to hurt bowling, it was to get everyone so used to scoring well, they can't enjoy bowling when the lanes are challenging. I think after a bowler gets to s certain average, they only like to strike; they aren't really interested in the challenge of discovery.

Probably the top 10% don't care. They love the challenge, they love the game, and they're so good they can figure it out and score anyway,

The bottom 30% may not even notice.

But that leaves about 60% of us in the middle. A lot of bowlers in that middle average range think of this game a lot like basketball. "There's the hoop, all I have to do is get it in." What makes bowling great is that there is so much more to it than that. And we need to learn to appreciate that, and even enjoy it every time we're on the lanes.

Career Highs: 300/759

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9413

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9413A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I used to see a one-time USA bowling coach, Cliff Tarpley, and his wife, former Woman Bowler of the Year, Patti Ann. Cliff is full of old stories of the PBA beginnings, same with USBC. Let's just say, Cliff is loaded with stories. Most, coming as he shows you a metal ring holding his 69, 300 game rings.



Anyhow, a couple of younger hot shots, with their inflated 220 averages came up to him with a challenge once. Cliff, in his 80's, accepted the challenge on one condition. The oil had to be gutter to gutter and foul line to pin deck. He even gave me the wager money to hold.



Of course, the challengers backed off. But, I know Cliff was serious, and would have shown them a thing or two. Plus, made a few sheckles. _________________________

