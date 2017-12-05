Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #197473 - 02:34 PM Summer Leagues 2017 thread Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4515

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4515A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA



I'm likely only subbing on Wed. night again, if that, but let us know about your summer plans, or update us if your summer league(s) have already started. Someone has to get the summer league thread started.I'm likely only subbing on Wed. night again, if that, but let us know about your summer plans, or update us if your summer league(s) have already started.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244

Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248

Composite Avg: 175



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248Composite Avg: 175 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197474 - 04:59 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread Re: Richie V.] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 387

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 387A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California I'm joining a new league at a different house this summer. Start date is June 11. I may replace my current winter league with this one if it works out. Only thing, it's Sundays at 5:00PM. Not sure if I like that time, summer league will decide for me.



Edited by goobee ( 04:59 PM ) _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #197484 - 10:33 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread Re: Richie V.] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1020

A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1020A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Only doing one this summer. I had 2 in the spring different houses.I was told Lilburn Zone was a higher average house and you won't average the same here at Stars and Strikes. They were right I was a pin higher at SS. So back to Lilburn.

Top #197485 - 11:30 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread Re: Richie V.] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2090

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2090A/S/L: 29/M/AZ I am somewhat begrudgingly bowling a summer league at the abysmal bowling center in a casino near me. A very good family friend asked me to be on his team, and I couldn't turn him down.



Two weeks in I've shot 641 and 592. We'll see how it goes from here. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #197492 - Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread Re: goobee] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 478

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 478A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Originally Posted By: goobee I'm joining a new league at a different house this summer. Start date is June 11. I may replace my current winter league with this one if it works out. Only thing, it's Sundays at 5:00PM. Not sure if I like that time, summer league will decide for me.

I have been bowling on Sunday nights the last 2 years and really enjoy it. One advantage is no traffic on the way to bowling and with an earlier start time you're out earlier as well. Does kind of stink during football season though.



My summer plans are up in the air at the moment and may result in me taking the summer off from league bowling unfortunately. Want to keep bowling but with my home center closing and my work schedule preventing me from bowling most nights it's going to be difficult. There's a center near me that has a league I can get in but it would be unsanctioned so I'm not sure I want to do that. I'll figure it out once I get back from nationals I guess.



Either way I won't be taking the summer off from bowling. I purchased a summer pass from Brunswick Zone and will be practicing at least 2-3x per week as well as continuing to take lessons. Hoping to bowl a couple of tournaments as well and be ready to go when the fall season starts. I have been bowling on Sunday nights the last 2 years and really enjoy it. One advantage is no traffic on the way to bowling and with an earlier start time you're out earlier as well. Does kind of stink during football season though.My summer plans are up in the air at the moment and may result in me taking the summer off from league bowling unfortunately. Want to keep bowling but with my home center closing and my work schedule preventing me from bowling most nights it's going to be difficult. There's a center near me that has a league I can get in but it would be unsanctioned so I'm not sure I want to do that. I'll figure it out once I get back from nationals I guess.Either way I won't be taking the summer off from bowling. I purchased a summer pass from Brunswick Zone and will be practicing at least 2-3x per week as well as continuing to take lessons. Hoping to bowl a couple of tournaments as well and be ready to go when the fall season starts. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel