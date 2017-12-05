BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197473 - 05/12/17 02:34 PM Summer Leagues 2017 thread
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4515
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Someone has to get the summer league thread started. smile

I'm likely only subbing on Wed. night again, if that, but let us know about your summer plans, or update us if your summer league(s) have already started.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197474 - 05/12/17 04:59 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread [Re: Richie V.]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 387
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I'm joining a new league at a different house this summer. Start date is June 11. I may replace my current winter league with this one if it works out. Only thing, it's Sundays at 5:00PM. Not sure if I like that time, summer league will decide for me.


Edited by goobee (05/12/17 04:59 PM)
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#197484 - 05/13/17 10:33 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread [Re: Richie V.]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1020
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Only doing one this summer. I had 2 in the spring different houses.I was told Lilburn Zone was a higher average house and you won't average the same here at Stars and Strikes. They were right I was a pin higher at SS. So back to Lilburn.

#197485 - 05/13/17 11:30 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread [Re: Richie V.]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2090
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I am somewhat begrudgingly bowling a summer league at the abysmal bowling center in a casino near me. A very good family friend asked me to be on his team, and I couldn't turn him down.

Two weeks in I've shot 641 and 592. We'll see how it goes from here.
Career Highs: 300/759

#197492 - 19 minutes 15 seconds ago Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread [Re: goobee]
wronghander Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 478
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Originally Posted By: goobee
I'm joining a new league at a different house this summer. Start date is June 11. I may replace my current winter league with this one if it works out. Only thing, it's Sundays at 5:00PM. Not sure if I like that time, summer league will decide for me.

I have been bowling on Sunday nights the last 2 years and really enjoy it. One advantage is no traffic on the way to bowling and with an earlier start time you're out earlier as well. Does kind of stink during football season though.

My summer plans are up in the air at the moment and may result in me taking the summer off from league bowling unfortunately. Want to keep bowling but with my home center closing and my work schedule preventing me from bowling most nights it's going to be difficult. There's a center near me that has a league I can get in but it would be unsanctioned so I'm not sure I want to do that. I'll figure it out once I get back from nationals I guess.

Either way I won't be taking the summer off from bowling. I purchased a summer pass from Brunswick Zone and will be practicing at least 2-3x per week as well as continuing to take lessons. Hoping to bowl a couple of tournaments as well and be ready to go when the fall season starts.
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

