#197429 - 01:08 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread

Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 478

Nice to see my fellow New Englanders doing well at the end here. Great job Steve on that 290 & 768 and Richie as well on the 639. 553 is not bad either.



It's been kind of a disappointing season for me. Stuck in the 2-teens when I was a 220 bowler the last two seasons and just one tournament cash all year and that was in October. Bowled the state tourney yesterday and started with 693 in singles but went downhill from there, having trouble carrying on a tighter shot than what I get in league (although it was still a house shot so my 693 probably won't be good enough to cash).



Got back to the league shot tonight and it felt like candy compared to what I bowled on yesterday. Was some extra motivation for me tonight because I was bowling against the guy who had the high average in the league and I entered tonight .9 pins behind him. Started strong out of the gate with a 258 opening game and slowed down a bit in game 2 with a 216 (whiffing a 7 pin for my only miss of the night). Game 3 got off to an ugly start with a 6,7,10 split in the first frame, but I was rolling the ball so well that I went for it and was able to slide the 6 into the 7 to pick it up. Threw a hook and had the ball basically break away enough to just clip the 6 on the right side and slide it over. I've made the 6,8 this way multiple times as well but usually whiff it if I'm having an off night. Anyway, finished the night with a 237 for a 711 series. Team took all 8 and my opponent shot 586 which gives me a 1/2 pin lead for high average going into next week's position round.



I don't believe I've been at the top of the sheet for high average at all this year and if I did it was very early in the season so it would be an accomplishment for me to finish with it. Also this center is unfortunately going to be closing this summer so I'd like to go out on a high note at least. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

