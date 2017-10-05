|
#197478 - Today at 03:06 AM
Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
[Re: nord]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9412
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I read once that as oil soaks into the surface, it actually goes thru to the filler, where it collects. that creates an imbalance to the ball's intended dynamics.
I only have 2-part balls now. No filler in any and well cleaned after use. I ran an older, 2-part ball thru the rejuvenator oven at the Pro Shop
. After an hour, no oil came out. Pro Shop
guy was amazed.
Nord, I had a practice of every 50 games on reactive balls I would bake and resurface. However, I found that I only got 40 games before it needed it again. Each time the life was less.
Edited by Dennis Michael (Today at 03:10 AM)
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197480 - Today at 08:48 AM
Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
[Re: Dennis Michael]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1020
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Finally, took out some old equipment, and tried it. One ball, in particular, had a symmetrical core, a 2.60 rg and a diff of .032.
Wow, I got length, a strong finish, and with consistency. Moreover, I was able to control it with my speed.
I've done all the tricks; stand back, take longer step, hold ball higher, and added a step. Some with mixed results. But, that one ball has given me hope.
y.
Which ball?
Dennis,I went to practice with a friend last Sunday and when I got to the lanes I found out the oil machine was broken and the lanes had not been oiled for about 3 days. Almost walked out but the games were free and I needed to work on a few things. Of course pretty much nothing worked in my bag with any consistency until I pulled my L/M New Standard.The NS is a particle ball with the cover being close to the original OOB sheen finish. The NS had enough length with a nice controllable arc to the pocket with carry. Makes you wonder why this particle ball works on all conditions effectively. Why did manufacturers move away from particles?
Current Average 207
In the Bag:Guru Mighty,
L/M: The New Standard, Buzz Premium Edition
Morich: Nsane Levreg X2,
Motive: Arctic SniperHG 300
, HS 811
#197481 - Today at 09:47 AM
Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
[Re: nord]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9412
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Funny that you mentioned Lane Masters. It was my Black Diamond, LM ball.
It is strange how those balls work when others don't. I actually went and got 2 others, which I carry now. Got rid of a DV8, a Brunswick and a Lane1 ball. Replaced them with the BD, Extreme Damage and a Terminator, all 3 are LM.
Why I replaced them with Asymmetrical cores, I'll never know. This was my arsenal 8 years ago, and are in my bag today. Terminator being the strongest, BD a little less and the ED is a pearl.
Today, I will bring my Hornet to the lanes for no-oil Saturday. I have 4 more LM balls that might see a resurgence and a new life. Those damned balls just work for me.
The ED was the ball I had oil extracted from. And, there was no oil. It just needed a refinish, and polish and ready to go.
Edited by Dennis Michael (Today at 09:50 AM)
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#197482 - Today at 10:04 AM
Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
[Re: Dennis Michael]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1020
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
I read once that as oil soaks into the surface, it actually goes thru to the filler, where it collects. that creates an imbalance to the ball's intended dynamics.
I only have 2-part balls now. No filler in any and well cleaned after use. I ran an older, 2-part ball thru the rejuvenator oven at the Pro Shop
. After an hour, no oil came out. Pro Shop
guy was amazed.
Nord, I had a practice of every 50 games on reactive balls I would bake and resurface. However, I found that I only got 40 games before it needed it again. Each time the life was less.
I have 3 LM 2 piece balls, 2 that are in the bag and 1 on the shelf. They only need normal cleaning and very little cover maintenance. On the other side of the coin I have a couple of GURUs that are very high maintenance so much that I opted for the yearly maintenance for all my balls at my PS. Out of the 3 LM balls only the BuZZ Premium had a resurface to the original specs mainly due to rough lay down spot that developed on the ball. All my other balls have a few visits to the shop.
Current Average 207
In the Bag:Guru Mighty,
L/M: The New Standard, Buzz Premium Edition
Morich: Nsane Levreg X2,
Motive: Arctic SniperHG 300
, HS 811
#197483 - Today at 10:17 AM
Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
[Re: Dennis Michael]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1020
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Funny that you mentioned Lane Masters. It was my Black Diamond, LM ball.
It is strange how those balls work when others don't. I actually went and got 2 others, which I carry now. Got rid of a DV8, a Brunswick and a Lane1 ball. Replaced them with the BD, Extreme Damage and a Terminator, all 3 are LM.
Why I replaced them with Asymmetrical cores, I'll never know. This was my arsenal 8 years ago, and are in my bag today. Terminator being the strongest, BD a little less and the ED is a pearl.
Today, I will bring my Hornet to the lanes for no-oil Saturday. I have 4 more LM balls that might see a resurgence and a new life. Those damned balls just work for me.
The ED was the ball I had oil extracted from. And, there was no oil. It just needed a refinish, and polish and ready to go.
Black Diamond and New Standard same DYNASTY core.
Currently I have the NS and Buzz PE in my bag. After a a custom fit from MO when I bought the Radical stuff I had my PS refit the NS and BPE. Now they are my 2 best balls. I still have my Yeah Baby that I will need to have done along a switch grip.
Current Average 207
In the Bag:Guru Mighty,
L/M: The New Standard, Buzz Premium Edition
Morich: Nsane Levreg X2,
Motive: Arctic SniperHG 300
, HS 811
#197488 - Today at 05:59 PM
Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
[Re: nord]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 663
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Attachments
Ok, thanks for the tips. I will get some of my balls in the oven to see what happens.
As to particle balls. Visionary, who makes the Crow urethane you saw in my video, made a Particle Urethane called the "Midnight
Scorcher."
I would love to get one of these. Here is the description for it:The "Midnight" SCORCHER is equipped with a modified version of the DC weight block encased with a truly unique Retro-Active cover stock.
This ball is designed for medium to heavy oil and is characterized by a very heavy, even roll.
As the cover stock name states - retro (like balls of the past) - this ball doesn't over hook in the dry like a reactive and its specially designed textured surface grabs better and earlier in the oil than any reactive.
There won't be a big jump or snap on the back end and it won't over skate in the oil. This combination of reactions allows for much better control, especially on touchy conditions with out of bounds, etc.
As oil carries down to the bowler's break point area, there is little effect on the ball because the difference between the ball's reaction on oil and dry is much smaller than with any other ball.
This allows the bowler to make fewer moves to adjust to the changing lane conditions and often lets the player have more of an opportunity to play a shot closer to what they prefer instead of always being forced to play what the lanes dictate.
Those expecting a snap when the ball goes from oil to dry will be disappointed but those who get tired of constantly having to move and adjust because the oil shifts will love it.
***This ball does not polish easily and was not designed for dry lanes or heads.***
Edited by nord (Today at 06:00 PM)
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 170
Parkway House Avg. 177
Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs
The Crow Urethane 14lbs
Guru Supreme 14lbs
Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs
