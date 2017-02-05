Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 9 of 9 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197394 - 03:01 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: SteveH] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 476

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 476A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Originally Posted By: SteveH Not listening to opinions, just schedules.



My team captain reserved for next year at the end of March and got an 11am squad one day and 2:30 the other but he told me even at that point a lot of the favorable days/times were already gone. My team captain reserved for next year at the end of March and got an 11am squad one day and 2:30 the other but he told me even at that point a lot of the favorable days/times were already gone. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197396 - 09:53 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: wronghander] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 731

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 731A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Originally Posted By: wronghander Originally Posted By: SteveH Not listening to opinions, just schedules.

My team captain reserved for next year at the end of March and got an 11am squad one day and 2:30 the other but he told me even at that point a lot of the favorable days/times were already gone.

My team captain reserved for next year at the end of March and got an 11am squad one day and 2:30 the other but he told me even at that point a lot of the favorable days/times were already gone.



Like I stated, just looking at reality. Like I stated, just looking at reality. _________________________

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #197398 - 10:09 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 731

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 731A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT I started my bowling at age 52, and league back in the 2010 season. I've heard it all from the old timers to the new young bowlers, leagues that are scratch and fun leagues, now sports leagues.



There is no doubt in my mind that if bowling as a sport is to continue, people age 30 and under have to love this game. If they don;t, those that control it are so incredibly out of touch, they are killing it. Just absolutely killing it. Bowlers and proprietors are also culpable. We all are really.



It's not the nonsense of the back in the day people so much, it's the selfish nature of competition. More $$$ centric than bowling centric. People that are no shows at league because the positions are already set for the end of league. People that start asking for subs after the first half, knowing their little prize fund will pay for their absence.



Frankly, I've grown to love the sport in a very short while. But I've never in my life seen a game so sadly in need of a spark to keep it going. I've come to see that it's not that the USBC leadership doesn't care, it's that their myopic vision doesn't allow for any understanding of what's going on in the real world. Many local and state associations are a complete joke, yet they need to depend on them. The house shots are definitely a joke, but the Open Championships humble professionals.



Rebuild from the ground up with people that understand all bowlers, not just the elite. _________________________

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #197400 - 11:27 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: SteveH] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 410

A/S/L: 69/M/California When I was young, proprietors almost gave bowling away to young bowlers because they knew it was a way to pay it forward. As juniors, we would bowl at 9 AM on Saturdays and then go to another house and shoot again at noon. All for about $2.50 :-)



I think too many young people are living 'virtually' through their electronic devices and not out there living their 'real' lives :-)



I think bowling will pass into history. I hope not, but I'm not seeing any activity by the USBC, Proprietors or bowlers themselves that would convince me it might go the other way. _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197403 - 07:25 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 731

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 731A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT The USBC has focused 100% of their attention to competitive bowling, clearly separating league bowling from competitive bowling. From Junior/Youth on up, they realized that the "Future for the sport" is a rebuild in progress. I can't say I disagree with that focus, as the proprietors own the rest of bowling.



The only people that can do anything about league bowling per se, are the bowlers themselves. Like everyone else it seems, we have trouble getting adults to take it seriously. The Sport part of bowling is all tournaments, some good scratch leagues and what have you. League bowling for the most part is recreational, mixed handicap leagues. Nothing wrong with that either, it's been that way going back to Fred Flinstone.



Proprietors have done what they've done to keep the doors open. But many of the private centers have not reinvested, some are sitting on pricey real estate, others have families that want no part of it anymore. Most of the new centers built are either boutique centers of entertainment businesses. Many have no leagues, and many are not sanctioned. _________________________

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #197405 - 03:37 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 387

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 387A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California It also doesn't help when major owners such as Bowlmor look past leagues as part of their business model. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #197407 - 08:53 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: goobee] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 731

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 731A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Originally Posted By: goobee It also doesn't help when major owners such as Bowlmor look past leagues as part of their business model.



Leagues were never part of their business model. Leagues are only part of the model for some new centers, and mostly old centers. Heck, even the USBC doesn't consider leagues part of their existing model.



The reason is $$$. You could have 10,000 people ready to bowl in a group. The least profitable of all for new centers is league bowlers. The ones that complain the most for existing centers is, league bowlers. The ones that want to pay the least while demanding the most are, league bowlers.



League bowlers have made themselves persona non grata Leagues were never part of their business model. Leagues are only part of the model for some new centers, and mostly old centers. Heck, even the USBC doesn't consider leagues part of their existing model.The reason is $$$. You could have 10,000 people ready to bowl in a group. The least profitable of all for new centers is league bowlers. The ones that complain the most for existing centers is, league bowlers. The ones that want to pay the least while demanding the most are, league bowlers.League bowlers have made themselves persona non grata _________________________

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #197471 - 09:17 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 778

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 778A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville

Scoring alert: PDW shot 1714 at the Open _________________________

summer tough shot arsenal

Brunswick Danger Zone-500 dull

Storm Reign of Fire-1k dull

Storm HyRoad-2k dull

Monster Loch Ness Monster-2k dull

Storm IQ30 Tour-4k dull

Elite Gold Label-4k+polish

Track 300T-3k+polish

Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish





Top #197486 - 11:37 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2090

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2090A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Anyone watching the live stream from Nationals last night got to see some of the very finest from my area. BowlingDynamics, who was 3rd in Team and 4th in Team All Events last year, just settled into 2nd place in team event this year.



Their captain, Dave Cirigliano, is probably on the list for best bowlers at the Open without an Eagle. He has eight prior top 10 finishes, he's one of only two bowlers with three 300s at the Open, and he's 8th on the average list of bowlers with 30 years. And the rest of the team and their companion team are no slouches either. I'd love to see Dave take the lead in doubles today.



Their performance may say something about NABR's 3266 as well. Time will tell. Matt McNiel's team bowls the first weekend in June, and Chris Barnes' star studded team bowls in early July.



Plenty of good bowling to go.

Top #197487 - 02:12 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4515

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4515A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Originally Posted By: champ Their performance may say something about NABR's 3266 as well. Time will tell. Matt McNiel's team bowls the first weekend in June, and Chris Barnes' star studded team bowls in early July.



Plenty of good bowling to go.



McNiel's team is loaded. Alex Aguiar, one of the best in New England, will be joining McNiel's group after bowling with Doug Kent's group for many years. McNiel's team is loaded. Alex Aguiar, one of the best in New England, will be joining McNiel's group after bowling with Doug Kent's group for many years.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244

Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248

Composite Avg: 175



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248Composite Avg: 175 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top Page 9 of 9 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel