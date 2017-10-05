Sponsored Links







Summer Leagues 2017 thread

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4515

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4515A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA



I'm likely only subbing on Wed. night again, if that, but let us know about your summer plans, or update us if your summer league(s) have already started. Someone has to get the summer league thread started.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244

Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248

Composite Avg: 175



: My bowling blog

Richie V.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 387

I'm joining a new league at a different house this summer. Start date is June 11. I may replace my current winter league with this one if it works out. Only thing, it's Sundays at 5:00PM. Not sure if I like that time, summer league will decide for me.



Edited by goobee ( 04:59 PM ) _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1020

Only doing one this summer. I had 2 in the spring different houses.I was told Lilburn Zone was a higher average house and you won't average the same here at Stars and Strikes. They were right I was a pin higher at SS. So back to Lilburn.

champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2090

I am somewhat begrudgingly bowling a summer league at the abysmal bowling center in a casino near me. A very good family friend asked me to be on his team, and I couldn't turn him down.

Two weeks in I've shot 641 and 592. We'll see how it goes from here.



Two weeks in I've shot 641 and 592. We'll see how it goes from here. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

