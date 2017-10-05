|
#197478 - Today at 03:06 AM
Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
[Re: nord]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9412
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I read once that as oil soaks into the surface, it actually goes thru to the filler, where it collects. that creates an imbalance to the ball's intended dynamics.
I only have 2-part balls now. No filler in any and well cleaned after use. I ran an older, 2-part ball thru the rejuvenator oven at the Pro Shop
. After an hour, no oil came out. Pro Shop
guy was amazed.
Nord, I had a practice of every 50 games on reactive balls I would bake and resurface. However, I found that I only got 40 games before it needed it again. Each time the life was less.
Edited by Dennis Michael (Today at 03:10 AM)
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197480 - Today at 08:48 AM
Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
[Re: Dennis Michael]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1020
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Finally, took out some old equipment, and tried it. One ball, in particular, had a symmetrical core, a 2.60 rg and a diff of .032.
Wow, I got length, a strong finish, and with consistency. Moreover, I was able to control it with my speed.
I've done all the tricks; stand back, take longer step, hold ball higher, and added a step. Some with mixed results. But, that one ball has given me hope.
y.
Which ball?
Dennis,I went to practice with a friend last Sunday and when I got to the lanes I found out the oil machine was broken and the lanes had not been oiled for about 3 days. Almost walked out but the games were free and I needed to work on a few things. Of course pretty much nothing worked in my bag with any consistency until I pulled my L/M New Standard.The NS is a particle ball with the cover being close to the original OOB sheen finish. The NS had enough length with a nice controllable arc to the pocket with carry. Makes you wonder why this particle ball works on all conditions effectively. Why did manufacturers move away from particles?
#197481 - Today at 09:47 AM
Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
[Re: nord]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9412
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Funny that you mentioned Lane Masters. It was my Black Diamond, LM ball.
It is strange how those balls work when others don't. I actually went and got 2 others, which I carry now. Got rid of a DV8, a Brunswick and a Lane1 ball. Replaced them with the BD, Extreme Damage and a Terminator, all 3 are LM.
Why I replaced them with Asymmetrical cores, I'll never know. This was my arsenal 8 years ago, and are in my bag today. Terminator being the strongest, BD a little less and the ED is a pearl.
Today, I will bring my Hornet to the lanes for no-oil Saturday. I have 4 more LM balls that might see a resurgence and a new life. Those damned balls just work for me.
The ED was the ball I had oil extracted from. And, there was no oil. It just needed a refinish, and polish and ready to go.
Edited by Dennis Michael (Today at 09:50 AM)
#197482 - Today at 10:04 AM
Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
[Re: Dennis Michael]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1020
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
I read once that as oil soaks into the surface, it actually goes thru to the filler, where it collects. that creates an imbalance to the ball's intended dynamics.
I only have 2-part balls now. No filler in any and well cleaned after use. I ran an older, 2-part ball thru the rejuvenator oven at the Pro Shop
. After an hour, no oil came out. Pro Shop
guy was amazed.
Nord, I had a practice of every 50 games on reactive balls I would bake and resurface. However, I found that I only got 40 games before it needed it again. Each time the life was less.
I have 3 LM 2 piece balls, 2 that are in the bag and 1 on the shelf. They only need normal cleaning and very little cover maintenance. On the other side of the coin I have a couple of GURUs that are very high maintenance so much that I opted for the yearly maintenance for all my balls at my PS. Out of the 3 LM balls only the BuZZ Premium had a resurface to the original specs mainly due to rough lay down spot that developed on the ball. All my other balls have a few visits to the shop.
#197483 - Today at 10:17 AM
Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
[Re: Dennis Michael]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1020
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Funny that you mentioned Lane Masters. It was my Black Diamond, LM ball.
It is strange how those balls work when others don't. I actually went and got 2 others, which I carry now. Got rid of a DV8, a Brunswick and a Lane1 ball. Replaced them with the BD, Extreme Damage and a Terminator, all 3 are LM.
Why I replaced them with Asymmetrical cores, I'll never know. This was my arsenal 8 years ago, and are in my bag today. Terminator being the strongest, BD a little less and the ED is a pearl.
Today, I will bring my Hornet to the lanes for no-oil Saturday. I have 4 more LM balls that might see a resurgence and a new life. Those damned balls just work for me.
The ED was the ball I had oil extracted from. And, there was no oil. It just needed a refinish, and polish and ready to go.
Black Diamond and New Standard same DYNASTY core.
Currently I have the NS and Buzz PE in my bag. After a a custom fit from MO when I bought the Radical stuff I had my PS refit the NS and BPE. Now they are my 2 best balls. I still have my Yeah Baby that I will need to have done along a switch grip.
