|
|
|
|
|
#197281 - 04/19/17 10:26 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4513
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
I'm mostly happy with how I bowled tonight, but my third game was punctuated by my inability to hit the left lane. I had at least a double four times, counting the four-bagger in the first game.Result
: 205-176-169=550Average (96 games)
: 173Average for last 9 games
: 178Next week's AVG+1 score
: 541Composite average (180 games)
: 174
In my real league, team won the first game; I'm hoping the 205 is enough to win the virtual league first game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197313 - 04/23/17 09:17 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4513
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
This late in the season, it's a great night when you can raise your average by two
pins, and that's what happened tonight. I mentioned my night on 9/18/2013 when I shot the 244 game in Brunswick Mixed a few weeks ago, and this is now my high game and series since then, as well as, of course, my highest game and series in this league. The kicker was that I only missed a couple of multi-pin spares in the first game, and was clean after the 9th frame in that game.Result
: 183-207-248=638Average (87 games)
: 176Average for last 9 games
: 189Next week's AVG+1 score
: 615Composite average (183 games)
: 174
Unfortunately, Peter had a bad night, but recovered with a 201 third game, which we won by enough to only miss total by four pins.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197342 - 04/26/17 10:59 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4513
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
Except for a bit of a "crash & burn" third game, it was another good night. Starting that third game with three open frames was tough to recover from, but I still put myself in position to get my 600 with two strikes in the 10th, but I didn't get one. Second game was clean, and only one open frame in the first.Result
: 192-232-167=591Average (99 games)
: 174Average for last 9 games
: 184Next week's AVG+1 score
: 574Composite average (186 games)
: 175
Team won second and third games and total, with Barry and Jeff over average, and Donald nearly shooting 400 (390).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197362 - 04/29/17 10:06 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 731
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
|
Second to last night of Friday league, I decided that with the temps high, I should bring three balls just in case.
First frame, 9-spare. 11 in a row for 290.
2nd game 243, third was 235 for a 768.
My second 700 series, but first in league.
Yeah, it would be nice to have a 300, but I Really wanted the 800 series. Third frame or so of the last game, I felt something pop in my wrist. I could no longer support the ball or cup it on the backswing. So I just slowed down and rolled softly towards the break. Thank goodness for a house shot right?
But our team, with a combined average of 666, shot 2396 scratch, and 2966 with handicap. That pushes us from 4th to something better, and we beat the first place team in doing so.
Wish this could have been in the VL league as well
_________________________
Current League average 178
High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197381 - 04/30/17 09:29 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4513
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
I feel like I left some pins out there with spare misses, including the 10 pin miss to end my season. It does still feel good to not only hit my +1 again to end the season, but to also improve on last week as my high series in over three years.Result
: 206-199-234=639Final average (90 games)
: 177Average for last 9 games
: 198Composite average (189 games)
: 175
Team needed to just win one game to secure 3rd place in the second half, but we won all eight, and I was high man on the pair, even with Ed bowling a 255 second game (and a 616 series).
In this league, I improved my average by 13 pins season-to-season, and it might be enough for league most improved.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197408 - 05/03/17 10:31 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4513
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
I was over average all three games tonight, but not enough over average to raise either my league or my composite average one more time for the season. The highlight of my night might have been my conversion of the 6-7, which some of my readers may remember I converted when my brother put money against me doing so one time.Result
: 198-177-178=553Final average (102 games)
: 174Average for last 9 games
: 188Final composite average (192 games)
: 175
My 553 was 84 pins better than the next highest on the pair (Barry), and, with Jeff also having a decent night, we won all four points. I didn't know where this put us, because the next higher match had to be moved because of a breakdown.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197429 - 05/08/17 01:08 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 476
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
|
Nice to see my fellow New Englanders doing well at the end here. Great job Steve on that 290 & 768 and Richie as well on the 639. 553 is not bad either.
It's been kind of a disappointing season for me. Stuck in the 2-teens when I was a 220 bowler the last two seasons and just one tournament cash all year and that was in October. Bowled the state tourney yesterday and started with 693 in singles but went downhill from there, having trouble carrying on a tighter shot than what I get in league (although it was still a house shot so my 693 probably won't be good enough to cash).
Got back to the league shot tonight and it felt like candy compared to what I bowled on yesterday. Was some extra motivation for me tonight because I was bowling against the guy who had the high average in the league and I entered tonight .9 pins behind him. Started strong out of the gate with a 258 opening game and slowed down a bit in game 2 with a 216 (whiffing a 7 pin for my only miss of the night). Game 3 got off to an ugly start with a 6,7,10 split in the first frame, but I was rolling the ball so well that I went for it and was able to slide the 6 into the 7 to pick it up. Threw a hook and had the ball basically break away enough to just clip the 6 on the right side and slide it over. I've made the 6,8 this way multiple times as well but usually whiff it if I'm having an off night. Anyway, finished the night with a 237 for a 711 series. Team took all 8 and my opponent shot 586 which gives me a 1/2 pin lead for high average going into next week's position round.
I don't believe I've been at the top of the sheet for high average at all this year and if I did it was very early in the season so it would be an accomplishment for me to finish with it. Also this center is unfortunately going to be closing this summer so I'd like to go out on a high note at least.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#197469 - Today at 12:12 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 476
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
|
Followed up my strong Sunday set with another good one tonight to close out my Thursday league: 257,230,242 for a 729. Joined that league as a 2nd half replacement so only 1/2 season but was trending downward and was averaging just 207 going into tonight (this allowed me to finish at 209.82). Same center but a few different challenges on Thursdays that made it a little tougher such as using additional lanes on one end of the house that play tighter (and aren't used in the other leagues) and issues with not always getting fresh oil or stripped backends. But we did tonight and I took full advantage.
Caps off a good week for me. Not only the two 700+ sets but also won a Pyramid Antidote on Tuesday as well. My teammate has one and I really like how it rolls for him so looking forward to getting it.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.