Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

So if I hear what you are saying correctly, I basically roll the weakest, wimpiest ball in the history of bowling and no matter what super high tech ball I use, or what lane I play on, it is always going to be a fail.
Nope that's is not my point at all.
The only hope I have is to throw my game away and get a brand new game and start bowling the way everyone else bowls, which is a semi-roller with fingertip ball.
I would never tell you to change your game.
I discovered that you need to play your own game early on in my bowling journey.
It's fun to watch Belmo, but I would never be able to keep up his style for three games, I like Walter Ray's style of running the "twig" but I end up powering the ball in the gutter if I play too far right.
In League I can get can too much adrenaline flowing and start over powering the ball because I bowling with some power players, and what to up my game by throwing harder than I should.
So you need to know and play your own game, with that said.
Remember that any ball regardless of the manufactures hype, is a static or inert item, it has no power of it's own, it can't generate power, only transfer the energy put into it, and that energy in going to decrease from the time it leaves your hand, the longer it rolls, until it either comes to a stop on it's own or it interrupted by a another object like a pin. And yes the core can "store" energy like a fly wheel but it's also a zero gain, only loss.
Now I have tried the suitcase, a lot of people I bowl with (old f*rts like my self) use it, and get decent results, and all bowl under 12mph, some woman as slow as 7mph.
What I found out using the suit case, and is verified by the results of others as well as my own experimentation is that all the suitcase releases'rs (is that a word?) I see use a finger tip drilling.
With a finger tip drilling, by varying the angel of the thumb, from parallel to horizontal will affect the amount of hook.
To elaborate the two extremes are thumb pointing down toward the floor on release is one extreme, or thumb pointing to your leg and fingers pointing to the floor is the other extreme.
So this is something you might try.
On a slightly different note,
I have changed to a 3/4 from suitcase it was long road, I was trying to get rotation by keeping my fingers under the ball and lifting with my fingers to impart rotation, all that did was make my ring finger so sore I could not do it any more, I even bought a brace called Steel fingers, (http://www.steelfingers.com
) turned out to be a waste of time and money. What I found the works for me is to use my thumb to turn the ball (only a few inches) and let the ball fall off my fingers, to get the needed rotation, keeping the stress off my ring finger.