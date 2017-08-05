Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

Sponsored Links







In order to demonstrate what is going on with me at Parkway and on other modern lane conditions when I try to use reactive, and,

to try and show how reactive is actually much weaker on these conditions than urethane, tonight I went to parkway and made a video showing the difference I am seeing.



The reactive ball and the urethane ball are both strong balls with symmetric cores.



The reactive ball is the Marvel S at stock grit of 3000.

The Marvel S as you know is especially strong as it uses the NRG cover stock made famous by the Virtual Gravity Nano.



The urethane ball is The Crow at stock grit of 500. It has a special very strong modern urethane cover stock.



Both balls have the same drilling layout.

Both balls weigh 14lbs.

I am bowling on the same lane during the same session.

I am standing on the same starting point and rolling up the same identical line for each shot.

If I miss with the Marvel S then I will duplicate that same miss with the Crow.



This is a normal house shot with pretty good volume.

I bowl in league here and see this problem of the reactive ball having no grab while a urethane ball is almost too strong.



How can this be???



I have tried all my reactive balls at Parkway and tried them at a variety of grits and their reaction is either much too weak, or they become unpredictable, sometimes reacting and sometimes not.



With strong urethane at least the reaction is very predictable.

If I keep the ball in the oil and close my angles down and go direct at the pocket then I am fine.

If I miss right then the ball will cross over, if I miss inside it will hold and likely leave the 10 pin.

Very simple.



If I do the same with reactive then there is no consistent reaction.

It does whatever it wants and it makes it super hard to adjust since each shot does some other weird and unpredictable thing.

At least with my style it does.



Here is the comparision video, your thoughts and comments are very welcome:



In order to demonstrate what is going on with me at Parkway and on other modern lane conditions when I try to use reactive, and,to try and show how reactive is actually much weaker on these conditions than urethane, tonight I went to parkway and made a video showing the difference I am seeing.The reactive ball and the urethane ball are both strong balls with symmetric cores.The reactive ball is the Marvel S at stock grit of 3000.The Marvel S as you know is especially strong as it uses the NRG cover stock made famous by the Virtual Gravity Nano.The urethane ball is The Crow at stock grit of 500. It has a special very strong modern urethane cover stock.Both balls have the same drilling layout.Both balls weigh 14lbs.I am bowling on the same lane during the same session.I am standing on the same starting point and rolling up the same identical line for each shot.If I miss with the Marvel S then I will duplicate that same miss with the Crow.This is a normal house shot with pretty good volume.I bowl in league here and see this problem of the reactive ball having no grab while a urethane ball is almost too strong.How can this be???I have tried all my reactive balls at Parkway and tried them at a variety of grits and their reaction is either much too weak, or they become unpredictable, sometimes reacting and sometimes not.With strong urethane at least the reaction is very predictable.If I keep the ball in the oil and close my angles down and go direct at the pocket then I am fine.If I miss right then the ball will cross over, if I miss inside it will hold and likely leave the 10 pin.Very simple.If I do the same with reactive then there is no consistent reaction.It does whatever it wants and it makes it super hard to adjust since each shot does some other weird and unpredictable thing.At least with my style it does.Here is the comparision video, your thoughts and comments are very welcome: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQeTjBc5hQ0&feature=youtu.be

A/S/L: 69/M/California If I might add my 2 cents, the condition where you bowl is probably the least of your worries.



Only 2 factors really matter, ball speed and RPM's coming off the oil pattern. Anything you do that reduces ball speed or reduces RPM's will make your ball perform poorly.



Under careful observation, your balls all react about the same. The difference is how 'quickly' they react.



Reactive resin reacts very quickly and then rolls out. Lesser technology balls, react roughly the same, they just take longer to do it.



To our eyes, the latter seems to be reacting more. It's not true. In your case, your reactive balls might only take 2-3 feet to complete their ball motion before they begin to roll. Your urethane or rubber balls may take 10-12 feet to complete the same motion.



Your slow ball speed is what's causing you to 'incorrectly' believe the lane condition forces you to use something besides reactive resin.



In a world where ball speed and RPM's are king, your delivery reduces both to a point of non-existence. With your thumb at 9 and fingers at 3, they will all exit the ball almost simultaneously, which limits RPM's. Combine your weak release with no ball speed and your results at the pins will be less than desired.



Here's a quick way to fix both;



First, discontinue using the 'Samsonite' hand position. Rotate your whole arm and hand 90 degrees clockwise like you were going to throw a softball underhand. To verify, your thumb should be pointing about 2 o'clock and your elbow should be tucked in next to your body. The inside of your forearm should be pointing at your target.



Secondly, add just a little athleticism to your arm-swing. That is, as your arm swing get's to the bottom, accelerate your arm so that the impetus you put into it at the bottom will cause your follow through to end up head-high or above.



I'm confident, if your ball speed increases, you'll find reactive reacts more than anything else you own.



What you are attempting to do is control skid, hook and roll. The farther down-lane you can do this, the more angle into the pocket, the more strikes you will carry.



Don't be surprised if you begin to thump over your thumb or become a 3/4 roller. Proper hand position during your release may cause both for awhile.



Your grip is placed on your ball to position it correctly in relationship to the your axis and the core of the ball. The offset in the length your finger holes in relation to your thumb and the pitch in your fingers and thumbs are designed to help you release a ball correctly. If you don't release your ball correctly, using a 'Samsonite' position for example, all the specifics of your grip and it's relation to your axis and core are lost. You won't have any axis tilt, your axis rotation will be 90 degrees which is bad for slow ball speed, and your ball's motion will be hard to control shot to shot. _________________________

