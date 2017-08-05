BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197450 - Today at 04:40 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: champ]
nord Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 656
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

In order to demonstrate what is going on with me at Parkway and on other modern lane conditions when I try to use reactive, and,
to try and show how reactive is actually much weaker on these conditions than urethane, tonight I went to parkway and made a video showing the difference I am seeing.

The reactive ball and the urethane ball are both strong balls with symmetric cores.

The reactive ball is the Marvel S at stock grit of 3000.
The Marvel S as you know is especially strong as it uses the NRG cover stock made famous by the Virtual Gravity Nano.

The urethane ball is The Crow at stock grit of 500. It has a special very strong modern urethane cover stock.

Both balls have the same drilling layout.
Both balls weigh 14lbs.
I am bowling on the same lane during the same session.
I am standing on the same starting point and rolling up the same identical line for each shot.
If I miss with the Marvel S then I will duplicate that same miss with the Crow.

This is a normal house shot with pretty good volume.
I bowl in league here and see this problem of the reactive ball having no grab while a urethane ball is almost too strong.

How can this be???

I have tried all my reactive balls at Parkway and tried them at a variety of grits and their reaction is either much too weak, or they become unpredictable, sometimes reacting and sometimes not.

With strong urethane at least the reaction is very predictable.
If I keep the ball in the oil and close my angles down and go direct at the pocket then I am fine.
If I miss right then the ball will cross over, if I miss inside it will hold and likely leave the 10 pin.
Very simple.

If I do the same with reactive then there is no consistent reaction.
It does whatever it wants and it makes it super hard to adjust since each shot does some other weird and unpredictable thing.
At least with my style it does.

Here is the comparision video, your thoughts and comments are very welcome:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQeTjBc5hQ0&feature=youtu.be
_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 170
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs
The Crow Urethane 14lbs
Guru Supreme 14lbs
Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs




