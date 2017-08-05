Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197450 - 04:40 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: champ] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 656

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 656A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

In order to demonstrate what is going on with me at Parkway and on other modern lane conditions when I try to use reactive, and,

to try and show how reactive is actually much weaker on these conditions than urethane, tonight I went to parkway and made a video showing the difference I am seeing.



The reactive ball and the urethane ball are both strong balls with symmetric cores.



The reactive ball is the Marvel S at stock grit of 3000.

The Marvel S as you know is especially strong as it uses the NRG cover stock made famous by the Virtual Gravity Nano.



The urethane ball is The Crow at stock grit of 500. It has a special very strong modern urethane cover stock.



Both balls have the same drilling layout.

Both balls weigh 14lbs.

I am bowling on the same lane during the same session.

I am standing on the same starting point and rolling up the same identical line for each shot.

If I miss with the Marvel S then I will duplicate that same miss with the Crow.



This is a normal house shot with pretty good volume.

I bowl in league here and see this problem of the reactive ball having no grab while a urethane ball is almost too strong.



How can this be???



I have tried all my reactive balls at Parkway and tried them at a variety of grits and their reaction is either much too weak, or they become unpredictable, sometimes reacting and sometimes not.



With strong urethane at least the reaction is very predictable.

If I keep the ball in the oil and close my angles down and go direct at the pocket then I am fine.

If I miss right then the ball will cross over, if I miss inside it will hold and likely leave the 10 pin.

Very simple.



If I do the same with reactive then there is no consistent reaction.

It does whatever it wants and it makes it super hard to adjust since each shot does some other weird and unpredictable thing.

At least with my style it does.



Here is the comparision video, your thoughts and comments are very welcome:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQeTjBc5hQ0&feature=youtu.be In order to demonstrate what is going on with me at Parkway and on other modern lane conditions when I try to use reactive, and,to try and show how reactive is actually much weaker on these conditions than urethane, tonight I went to parkway and made a video showing the difference I am seeing.The reactive ball and the urethane ball are both strong balls with symmetric cores.The reactive ball is the Marvel S at stock grit of 3000.The Marvel S as you know is especially strong as it uses the NRG cover stock made famous by the Virtual Gravity Nano.The urethane ball is The Crow at stock grit of 500. It has a special very strong modern urethane cover stock.Both balls have the same drilling layout.Both balls weigh 14lbs.I am bowling on the same lane during the same session.I am standing on the same starting point and rolling up the same identical line for each shot.If I miss with the Marvel S then I will duplicate that same miss with the Crow.This is a normal house shot with pretty good volume.I bowl in league here and see this problem of the reactive ball having no grab while a urethane ball is almost too strong.How can this be???I have tried all my reactive balls at Parkway and tried them at a variety of grits and their reaction is either much too weak, or they become unpredictable, sometimes reacting and sometimes not.With strong urethane at least the reaction is very predictable.If I keep the ball in the oil and close my angles down and go direct at the pocket then I am fine.If I miss right then the ball will cross over, if I miss inside it will hold and likely leave the 10 pin.Very simple.If I do the same with reactive then there is no consistent reaction.It does whatever it wants and it makes it super hard to adjust since each shot does some other weird and unpredictable thing.At least with my style it does.Here is the comparision video, your thoughts and comments are very welcome: _________________________

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 178

Kearny House Avg: 170

Parkway House Avg. 177



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs

The Crow Urethane 14lbs

Guru Supreme 14lbs

Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs









Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel