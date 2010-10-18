Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

Being a bowler with exceptionally slow ball speed by modern standards (12 mph off the hand), I have found that reactive balls do not react unless they are thrown within a certain threshold speed.
On a lane condition that has enough oil for me to use reactive, unless I throw the ball at least 14 mph off my hand, it will not react or have any strong backend reaction.
If I ease the reactive ball up the lane nice and slow like the way I do with my Rubber ball on the dry Poway lanes, then the reactive ball will just lope down the lane and barely try to make the turn.
But if I just throw it faster, it will get up the lane and then suddenly make a brutal move left and smash the pins.
I figured this out last night in league watching my new doubles partner bowl. He is a high average bowler and was using his Code Black.
He just put it up 10 and it would go real long like it was never going to even move, then suddenly it leaped left and killed the pins. It was odd to watch the high tech do this.
It was magical and really seemed unfair.
He told me he quit bowling about 40 years ago because he had peaked out at a 185 average using rubber on lanes of that time. But he recently tried reactive and was astonished.
He now averages 215 and that average is climbing.
His ball speed off his hand is around 18 mph.
However in my bowling career I have never experienced any benefit from using reactive balls. And I have tried maybe 20 different models over the last 6 years.
My best bowling is always done with urethane or rubber when the lanes will allow. On higher volume lanes, where I have to use reactive, I do very poorly because the reactive balls don't really react well for me.
As I walked around the bowling center last night watching all the bowlers using reactive, I saw that they all were throwing it fast and trying to put as much spin or whip on the ball as they could.
The result was all of their balls would jump at the pins and really smash them.
But this night I tried my Guru Supreme at 4000 grit and it was just a nightmare. If I missed half a board right of second arrow the ball would die instantly and never come back.
If I missed a board left of second arrow the ball would cross over. If I moved in and pushed it 13 to 10 then the ball would lope and have no punch.
But if I had thrown it a lot faster up second arrow then it probably would have got up then jumped at the pocket.
But I don't like to throw fast, it puts strain on my arm and body and it seems crazy that I have to put all this effort into getting a modern ball to do something that an ancient rubber ball will do without all that on the right conditions.
Here is a video showing my normal slow relaxed release with rubber at Poway. Rubber will carry very well for me on these conditions at this slower speed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcPMbu90NVk
And here I am using my Dark Legend solid and throwing it much faster and getting that backend reaction. But I was real sore after this session from the extra effort I had to put in to get this ball to do something:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxKolNzegdo&t=76s
So what is the answer?
Why do reactive balls require a minimum threshold speed and rotation to work?
Is this just the way they are designed to work?
Why doesn't a weaker, slower, lower rev player like myself benefit from them?
I am tired of spending money on reactive balls trying to find one that will improve my scoring.