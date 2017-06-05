Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #197419 - 02:39 PM In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas dalion





Registered: 05/15/15

Posts: 25

A/S/L: 43/M/VA JuniorRegistered: 05/15/15Posts: 25A/S/L: 43/M/VA Have a bowler who dropped out @nationals, thus need someone to fill in: Thursday/Friday May 25/6th.



Edited by dalion ( 03:39 PM ) _________________________

Avg: 205

High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)

High series: 815

USBC Open: 14 consecutive years

Open Avg: 184

The new 2016 avg adjustment: 211

2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

High Roller Tournament, highest round reached: 3rd



Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197420 - 04:12 PM Re: In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas Re: dalion] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 382

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 382A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Are you looking for any particular average division? I have a few friends I can ask in standard or regular. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #197434 - 03:38 PM Re: In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas Re: goobee] dalion





Registered: 05/15/15

Posts: 25

A/S/L: 43/M/VA JuniorRegistered: 05/15/15Posts: 25A/S/L: 43/M/VA I think we're all in the regular division. Not sure it really matters that much really who the sub is. Ill find the average of whom would b bowling dbls/sing. Ill update with that info later. But yeah lmk if you've got some guys interested.



Edited by dalion ( 03:42 PM ) _________________________

Avg: 205

High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)

High series: 815

USBC Open: 14 consecutive years

Open Avg: 184

The new 2016 avg adjustment: 211

2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

High Roller Tournament, highest round reached: 3rd



Top #197435 - 02:40 AM Re: In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas Re: dalion] dalion





Registered: 05/15/15

Posts: 25

A/S/L: 43/M/VA JuniorRegistered: 05/15/15Posts: 25A/S/L: 43/M/VA Ok, got some clarification:



So the doubles partner would be our "pseudo straight bowler". He throws the ball down the middle w/ just a hint of a hook. Strangely enough, the tough lane conditions of Natls' don't seem to affect his game at all. His adjusted tournament avg is 201.



So if you've got somebody in mind? LMK. Send me a PM w/ his/her contact info. I'll pass that along to our squad organizer and have him, Joe, contact him/her. Just to clarify, this wouldn't be a sub role, but a "pay your way" entry. That way, if your guy does well, a check will be coming.



I believe we bowl the 9pm team on May 25th and a morning squad for dbls/sing the next morning.



Thanks for the help. _________________________

Avg: 205

High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)

High series: 815

USBC Open: 14 consecutive years

Open Avg: 184

The new 2016 avg adjustment: 211

2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

High Roller Tournament, highest round reached: 3rd



Top #197441 - 02:02 PM Re: In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas Re: dalion] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 382

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 382A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California So far, 3 of the guys can't do the dates, still waiting on the 4th guy to respond. Will let you know. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel