#197419 - 05/06/17 02:39 PM In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas
dalion
dalion Offline
Junior

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 25
A/S/L: 43/M/VA
Have a bowler who dropped out @nationals, thus need someone to fill in: Thursday/Friday May 25/6th.


Edited by dalion (05/06/17 03:39 PM)
_________________________
Avg: 205
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 14 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
The new 2016 avg adjustment: 211
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion
High Roller Tournament, highest round reached: 3rd

#197420 - 05/06/17 04:12 PM Re: In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas
goobee
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 381
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Are you looking for any particular average division? I have a few friends I can ask in standard or regular.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#197434 - Yesterday at 03:38 PM Re: In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas
dalion
dalion Offline
Junior

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 25
A/S/L: 43/M/VA
I think we're all in the regular division. Not sure it really matters that much really who the sub is. Ill find the average of whom would b bowling dbls/sing. Ill update with that info later. But yeah lmk if you've got some guys interested.


Edited by dalion (Yesterday at 03:42 PM)
_________________________
Avg: 205
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 14 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
The new 2016 avg adjustment: 211
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion
High Roller Tournament, highest round reached: 3rd

#197435 - Today at 02:40 AM Re: In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas
dalion
dalion Offline
Junior

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 25
A/S/L: 43/M/VA
Ok, got some clarification:

So the doubles partner would be our "pseudo straight bowler". He throws the ball down the middle w/ just a hint of a hook. Strangely enough, the tough lane conditions of Natls' don't seem to affect his game at all. His adjusted tournament avg is 201.

So if you've got somebody in mind? LMK. Send me a PM w/ his/her contact info. I'll pass that along to our squad organizer and have him, Joe, contact him/her. Just to clarify, this wouldn't be a sub role, but a "pay your way" entry. That way, if your guy does well, a check will be coming.

I believe we bowl the 9pm team on May 25th and a morning squad for dbls/sing the next morning.

Thanks for the help.
_________________________
Avg: 205
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 14 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
The new 2016 avg adjustment: 211
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion
High Roller Tournament, highest round reached: 3rd

