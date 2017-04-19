BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197281 - 04/19/17 10:26 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4512
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

I'm mostly happy with how I bowled tonight, but my third game was punctuated by my inability to hit the left lane. I had at least a double four times, counting the four-bagger in the first game.

Result: 205-176-169=550
Average (96 games): 173
Average for last 9 games: 178
Next week's AVG+1 score: 541

Composite average (180 games): 174

In my real league, team won the first game; I'm hoping the 205 is enough to win the virtual league first game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197313 - 04/23/17 09:17 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4512
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

This late in the season, it's a great night when you can raise your average by two pins, and that's what happened tonight. I mentioned my night on 9/18/2013 when I shot the 244 game in Brunswick Mixed a few weeks ago, and this is now my high game and series since then, as well as, of course, my highest game and series in this league. The kicker was that I only missed a couple of multi-pin spares in the first game, and was clean after the 9th frame in that game.

Result: 183-207-248=638
Average (87 games): 176
Average for last 9 games: 189
Next week's AVG+1 score: 615

Composite average (183 games): 174

Unfortunately, Peter had a bad night, but recovered with a 201 third game, which we won by enough to only miss total by four pins.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#197342 - 04/26/17 10:59 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4512
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

Except for a bit of a "crash & burn" third game, it was another good night. Starting that third game with three open frames was tough to recover from, but I still put myself in position to get my 600 with two strikes in the 10th, but I didn't get one. Second game was clean, and only one open frame in the first.

Result: 192-232-167=591
Average (99 games): 174
Average for last 9 games: 184
Next week's AVG+1 score: 574

Composite average (186 games): 175

Team won second and third games and total, with Barry and Jeff over average, and Donald nearly shooting 400 (390).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#197362 - 04/29/17 10:06 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 730
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Second to last night of Friday league, I decided that with the temps high, I should bring three balls just in case.

First frame, 9-spare. 11 in a row for 290.
2nd game 243, third was 235 for a 768.

My second 700 series, but first in league.

Yeah, it would be nice to have a 300, but I Really wanted the 800 series. Third frame or so of the last game, I felt something pop in my wrist. I could no longer support the ball or cup it on the backswing. So I just slowed down and rolled softly towards the break. Thank goodness for a house shot right?

But our team, with a combined average of 666, shot 2396 scratch, and 2966 with handicap. That pushes us from 4th to something better, and we beat the first place team in doing so.

Wish this could have been in the VL league as well wink
_________________________
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#197381 - 04/30/17 09:29 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4512
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

I feel like I left some pins out there with spare misses, including the 10 pin miss to end my season. It does still feel good to not only hit my +1 again to end the season, but to also improve on last week as my high series in over three years.

Result: 206-199-234=639
Final average (90 games): 177
Average for last 9 games: 198

Composite average (189 games): 175

Team needed to just win one game to secure 3rd place in the second half, but we won all eight, and I was high man on the pair, even with Ed bowling a 255 second game (and a 616 series).

In this league, I improved my average by 13 pins season-to-season, and it might be enough for league most improved. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#197408 - 05/03/17 10:31 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4512
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

I was over average all three games tonight, but not enough over average to raise either my league or my composite average one more time for the season. The highlight of my night might have been my conversion of the 6-7, which some of my readers may remember I converted when my brother put money against me doing so one time.

Result: 198-177-178=553
Final average (102 games): 174
Average for last 9 games: 188

Final composite average (192 games): 175

My 553 was 84 pins better than the next highest on the pair (Barry), and, with Jeff also having a decent night, we won all four points. I didn't know where this put us, because the next higher match had to be moved because of a breakdown.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#197429 - Today at 01:08 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 475
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Nice to see my fellow New Englanders doing well at the end here. Great job Steve on that 290 & 768 and Richie as well on the 639. 553 is not bad either.

It's been kind of a disappointing season for me. Stuck in the 2-teens when I was a 220 bowler the last two seasons and just one tournament cash all year and that was in October. Bowled the state tourney yesterday and started with 693 in singles but went downhill from there, having trouble carrying on a tighter shot than what I get in league (although it was still a house shot so my 693 probably won't be good enough to cash).

Got back to the league shot tonight and it felt like candy compared to what I bowled on yesterday. Was some extra motivation for me tonight because I was bowling against the guy who had the high average in the league and I entered tonight .9 pins behind him. Started strong out of the gate with a 258 opening game and slowed down a bit in game 2 with a 216 (whiffing a 7 pin for my only miss of the night). Game 3 got off to an ugly start with a 6,7,10 split in the first frame, but I was rolling the ball so well that I went for it and was able to slide the 6 into the 7 to pick it up. Threw a hook and had the ball basically break away enough to just clip the 6 on the right side and slide it over. I've made the 6,8 this way multiple times as well but usually whiff it if I'm having an off night. Anyway, finished the night with a 237 for a 711 series. Team took all 8 and my opponent shot 586 which gives me a 1/2 pin lead for high average going into next week's position round.

I don't believe I've been at the top of the sheet for high average at all this year and if I did it was very early in the season so it would be an accomplishment for me to finish with it. Also this center is unfortunately going to be closing this summer so I'd like to go out on a high note at least.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

