This is worth 1:13 of your time

A/S/L: 69/M/California I think we are talking about the percentage of pocket hits that carry with heavier, faster balls with significant ball motion. Not the exceptions to the rule.



Helicopter bowlers rely on hitting on either side of the head pin and pin action which is different than messenger pins that come from strong ball motion. A 10 pound ball hitting in the middle of the pocket will never get the head pin to bounce of the left sidewall and go back across and carry the corner. However, that headpin could easily take out the bucket left by initial impact :-)



As for tiny kids and low weight balls. Out of every 1,000 hits, how many actually get a strike?



The ball speed, ball weight statistics are accurate. Are there exceptions? Yep! Are they statistically significant? Nope!

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 651A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA It looks like in the video that the 14 pound ball is deflecting back and forth more within the pins as it moves through them and this is causing more pins to mix and hit each other.

The 15 and 16 seem not to deflect as much and just kinda drive through and push the 5 straight back rather than allow it to move left to take out the 8 pin.



For myself I move between 15 and 14 pound balls and I have been comparing the reactions of them to see which works better for me.

My Hardwick rubber ball is actually about 13lbs 13oz. On Poway it is my most striking ball and I bowled my all time high score with it, a 247.



I have two Crow urethane balls, a 15lb and a 14lb. I have used them both at Parkway which is a normal volume house shot.

I actually am feeling the 14lb has better carry, but I am still experimenting to see.



For me though it is much easier to be smooth and accurate with 14lbs than 15lbs. Less stress on the body too.







A/S/L: 69/M/California Everyone needs to decide what works best for them at any point in time. When I was younger, 16 was the only way to go. Later, because of technology, 15 was just as good. Now, I use 14, but on certain conditions, I think 15 would be better. Not because 15 weighs more, but because 15 makes me deliver the ball slower. So, for those shots where I'm sailing 14 through the break-point, 15 slows me just enough. Of course, I have less RPM's, which brings up other issues. I wish I could say their are answers to everything, but they're aren't. It's a constant battle to find out what works and put it to use. _________________________

