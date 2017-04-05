BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » This is worth 1:13 of your time
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197421 - Yesterday at 04:51 PM Re: This is worth 1:13 of your time [Re: W9JAB]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 403
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I think we are talking about the percentage of pocket hits that carry with heavier, faster balls with significant ball motion. Not the exceptions to the rule.

Helicopter bowlers rely on hitting on either side of the head pin and pin action which is different than messenger pins that come from strong ball motion. A 10 pound ball hitting in the middle of the pocket will never get the head pin to bounce of the left sidewall and go back across and carry the corner. However, that headpin could easily take out the bucket left by initial impact :-)

As for tiny kids and low weight balls. Out of every 1,000 hits, how many actually get a strike?

The ball speed, ball weight statistics are accurate. Are there exceptions? Yep! Are they statistically significant? Nope!
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197423 - Today at 12:17 AM Re: This is worth 1:13 of your time [Re: W9JAB]
nord Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 651
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
It looks like in the video that the 14 pound ball is deflecting back and forth more within the pins as it moves through them and this is causing more pins to mix and hit each other.
The 15 and 16 seem not to deflect as much and just kinda drive through and push the 5 straight back rather than allow it to move left to take out the 8 pin.

For myself I move between 15 and 14 pound balls and I have been comparing the reactions of them to see which works better for me.
My Hardwick rubber ball is actually about 13lbs 13oz. On Poway it is my most striking ball and I bowled my all time high score with it, a 247.

I have two Crow urethane balls, a 15lb and a 14lb. I have used them both at Parkway which is a normal volume house shot.
I actually am feeling the 14lb has better carry, but I am still experimenting to see.

For me though it is much easier to be smooth and accurate with 14lbs than 15lbs. Less stress on the body too.



Edited by nord (Today at 12:17 AM)
_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 170
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs
The Crow Urethane 14lbs
Guru Supreme 14lbs
Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs




Top
#197424 - Today at 04:37 AM Re: This is worth 1:13 of your time [Re: nord]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 403
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Everyone needs to decide what works best for them at any point in time. When I was younger, 16 was the only way to go. Later, because of technology, 15 was just as good. Now, I use 14, but on certain conditions, I think 15 would be better. Not because 15 weighs more, but because 15 makes me deliver the ball slower. So, for those shots where I'm sailing 14 through the break-point, 15 slows me just enough. Of course, I have less RPM's, which brings up other issues. I wish I could say their are answers to everything, but they're aren't. It's a constant battle to find out what works and put it to use.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
This is worth 1:13 of your time
by 82Boat69 - Today at 04:37 AM
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by nord - Yesterday at 11:36 PM
In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas
by goobee - Yesterday at 04:12 PM
PWBA Storm Sacramento Open
by 82Boat69 - 05/04/17 01:16 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 05/03/17 10:31 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by SteveH - 05/03/17 08:53 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 05/03/17 06:34 AM
Loving the sport patterns
by SteveH - 05/02/17 10:12 PM
Flat Pattern prep
by SteveH - 05/02/17 10:00 PM
Knee Pain?
by W9JAB - 04/30/17 12:59 PM
300 in less than 90 seconds
by W9JAB - 04/27/17 11:12 AM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 04/26/17 02:26 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.