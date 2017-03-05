BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197401 - 05/03/17 12:24 AM Re: Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane [Re: mmalsed]
nord Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 651
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: mmalsed
It's not a new thing, 82. I've been talking about it for well over a decade. We spoke about it with "Maximum Bob", back in the day. It's most definitely NOT a new thing.

It's become more in your face with MORE crankers coming out, and with reactives pulling more oil off the lanes than urethanes did.

And I know people who DID mess up other peoples' shots, even back "in the day" (and I'm not talking about the 80s, I'm talking about the late 90s and 00s) - my old coach would do that to me, deliberately, and even telling me what he was doing and then challenging me to counter his move. With urethane, he would work to cross my line twice which would push the oil around, and it would force me (after a few frames) to move my line. During "practice/lessons" he would do it to force me outside of my comfort zone. During GAMES. . . well he'd do it to win. smile

Wow, sneaky. How can I learn to do that with urethane? Lol.
_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 170
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs
The Crow Urethane 14lbs
Guru Supreme 14lbs
Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs




Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197404 - 05/03/17 07:33 AM Re: Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane [Re: nord]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 403
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I think the real impact may be in the eye of the beholder.

Just as there are many who believe weight blocks make more than a 15% difference in a ball's motion, I'm sure there are people out there who think they can control the track, or are being controlled by the track, on any given day.

I'm not saying I'm right, I've just been around a long time and I never even think about it. I never try it and I never worry about it. Maybe the real impact is only psychosomatic :-)

I simply adjust to what I'm finding. I'm not finding I need to adjust differently for any specific bowler or any specific team.

Here's 55 years worth; On any given delivery, based on our age, we will make a perfect delivery or a less than perfect delivery. When we're young, we can pull some of the imperfect shots back together before we release. As we age, that ability diminishes.

When we're young we can feel slight imperfections we won't feel as we get older. So, when we throw a poor shot, is it the lane condition or our own physical limitations?

I think if a bowler 'thinks' it's the lanes, or 'thinks' it's another bowler, or 'thinks' it's their own game, they're probably right.

In reality, how different is one lane from the next? One persons ability to change the track than another's? One teams ability versus another's? 5%, 10%, more?

If we 'think' something it will be what we think. It's why when we watch a magician, we never see the trick :-)

Because I think my delivery holds the secret to each shot and each pair of lanes, I don't need to adjust for something that's not there. I'm not saying I'm right, but if others want to go off chasing a phantom and adjusting for it, I'll let them.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#197422 - Yesterday at 11:36 PM Re: Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane [Re: 82Boat69]
nord Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 651
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
...I think my delivery holds the secret to each shot and each pair of lanes...

This I believe in wholeheartedly, especially at my lower level of play.
When the lane is nice and my ball is reading the lane perfectly, if I throw it perfectly, then the precision of my release is the only barrier to a high score.
I know when I release less than well, and since I mostly use rubber on the drier lanes of Poway and urethane on normal volume house shots, the precision of my release is paramount to striking.
There is no margin for error, no free hook zone like you get with reactive. I must be perfect all the time. Same speed, same rotation, same target line.

But I do also know there are times when you are perfect but have the wrong ball in your hand.
You have to know when to put that ball back in the bag. If you make two, or at most three, flawless shots and you don't strike, put that ball away!

I know my average is held down on normal volume house shots because I don't use reactive.
I use urethane because I enjoy it.
But I guess I have to get over my stubbornness and use my reactive gear this season and see how I do.
_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 170
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs
The Crow Urethane 14lbs
Guru Supreme 14lbs
Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs




Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
This is worth 1:13 of your time
by 82Boat69 - Today at 04:37 AM
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by nord - Yesterday at 11:36 PM
In need of a bowler @2017 Open Champ. Vegas
by goobee - Yesterday at 04:12 PM
PWBA Storm Sacramento Open
by 82Boat69 - 05/04/17 01:16 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 05/03/17 10:31 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by SteveH - 05/03/17 08:53 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 05/03/17 06:34 AM
Loving the sport patterns
by SteveH - 05/02/17 10:12 PM
Flat Pattern prep
by SteveH - 05/02/17 10:00 PM
Knee Pain?
by W9JAB - 04/30/17 12:59 PM
300 in less than 90 seconds
by W9JAB - 04/27/17 11:12 AM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 04/26/17 02:26 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.