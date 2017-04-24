BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197319 - 04/24/17 09:44 AM This is worth 1:13 of your time
W9JAB Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 221
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
14 pound vs 15 pound vs 16 pound Pin Carry
in slow motion with a ramp
If you haven't seen this it's worth watching.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6IQqV9ONdM

Also sometimes I think the Bowling center
slips in a caravel pin just for fun! nelson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1j9ss5_TmTA



Edited by W9JAB (04/24/17 09:48 AM)
L/T 48
Code Black

#197410 - Yesterday at 08:19 PM Re: This is worth 1:13 of your time [Re: W9JAB]
Sodarulz Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 05/04/17
Posts: 1
A/S/L: 32/m/Georgia
Well it looks to me that if you throw a 14, your going to be OK. I still stick with 15-16 for now though.

#197411 - Yesterday at 08:50 PM Re: This is worth 1:13 of your time [Re: W9JAB]
82Boat69 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 398
A/S/L: 69/M/California
From a ramp the difference is negligible.

If you add speed, the difference is more obvious. The difference is in pin lift on impact. More weight, more lift. More lift, fewer corners.

If you've ever sawed the 5 and sent the head pin back across the rack to take out the 10, it's pin lift that allows that. The higher the head pin is on the wall, the better chance it will make it all the way back across. Less lift, less distance. With 14, messengers almost always come up short.

On solid pocket hits, 16 pounds will carry 4% better than 15 but 12% better than 14. It's not a pound for pound correlation. As the ball weight approaches the total weight of the pins that are hit on contact, deflection, even on solid hits, begins to rise.
