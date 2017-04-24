This is worth 1:13 of your time

Sponsored Links







14 pound vs 15 pound vs 16 pound Pin Carry

in slow motion with a ramp

If you haven't seen this it's worth watching.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6IQqV9ONdM



Also sometimes I think the Bowling center

slips in a caravel pin just for fun!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1j9ss5_TmTA



Well it looks to me that if you throw a 14, your going to be OK. I still stick with 15-16 for now though.

From a ramp the difference is negligible.



If you add speed, the difference is more obvious. The difference is in pin lift on impact. More weight, more lift. More lift, fewer corners.



If you've ever sawed the 5 and sent the head pin back across the rack to take out the 10, it's pin lift that allows that. The higher the head pin is on the wall, the better chance it will make it all the way back across. Less lift, less distance. With 14, messengers almost always come up short.



On solid pocket hits, 16 pounds will carry 4% better than 15 but 12% better than 14. It's not a pound for pound correlation. As the ball weight approaches the total weight of the pins that are hit on contact, deflection, even on solid hits, begins to rise.

