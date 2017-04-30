BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » PWBA Storm Sacramento Open
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197406 - Today at 07:40 PM PWBA Storm Sacramento Open
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 396
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Just finished bowling on the same lane condition the women will bowl on Friday and Saturday. 44 feet long and flat side to side.

I don't think I could average 190 on that shot. 4 members of Team Singapore were all hooking the ball on that shot just a few lanes away and I couldn't get my ball to move 5 boards. Anything right, stayed right and any thing left went right on the Nose :-) Anything not matched up really close would deflect. I only carried about 1 of 4 pocket hits.

For all of us spending too much time on a THS's, it's an eye opener to shoot on a tough pattern.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
2017 USBC Open Championships
by SteveH - Today at 08:53 PM
PWBA Storm Sacramento Open
by 82Boat69 - Today at 07:40 PM
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by 82Boat69 - Today at 07:33 AM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - Today at 06:34 AM
Loving the sport patterns
by SteveH - Yesterday at 10:12 PM
Flat Pattern prep
by SteveH - Yesterday at 10:00 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 04/30/17 09:29 PM
Knee Pain?
by W9JAB - 04/30/17 12:59 PM
300 in less than 90 seconds
by W9JAB - 04/27/17 11:12 AM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 04/26/17 02:26 PM
Winter '17 Week 15 VL results, final standings
by Richie V. - 04/24/17 11:48 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-22-2017 "Single Ball"
by Brownswick - 04/24/17 11:23 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.