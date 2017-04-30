Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane

I think the real impact may be in the eye of the beholder.
Just as there are many who believe weight blocks make more than a 15% difference in a ball's motion, I'm sure there are people out there who think they can control the track, or are being controlled by the track, on any given day.
I'm not saying I'm right, I've just been around a long time and I never even think about it. I never try it and I never worry about it. Maybe the real impact is only psychosomatic :-)
I simply adjust to what I'm finding. I'm not finding I need to adjust differently for any specific bowler or any specific team.
Here's 55 years worth; On any given delivery, based on our age, we will make a perfect delivery or a less than perfect delivery. When we're young, we can pull some of the imperfect shots back together before we release. As we age, that ability diminishes.
When we're young we can feel slight imperfections we won't feel as we get older. So, when we throw a poor shot, is it the lane condition or our own physical limitations?
I think if a bowler 'thinks' it's the lanes, or 'thinks' it's another bowler, or 'thinks' it's their own game, they're probably right.
In reality, how different is one lane from the next? One persons ability to change the track than another's? One teams ability versus another's? 5%, 10%, more?
If we 'think' something it will be what we think. It's why when we watch a magician, we never see the trick :-)
Because I think my delivery holds the secret to each shot and each pair of lanes, I don't need to adjust for something that's not there. I'm not saying I'm right, but if others want to go off chasing a phantom and adjusting for it, I'll let them.
