Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197401 - 12:24 AM Re: Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane Re: mmalsed] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 649

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 649A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: mmalsed



It's become more in your face with MORE crankers coming out, and with reactives pulling more oil off the lanes than urethanes did.



And I know people who DID mess up other peoples' shots, even back "in the day" (and I'm not talking about the 80s, I'm talking about the late 90s and 00s) - my old coach would do that to me, deliberately, and even telling me what he was doing and then challenging me to counter his move. With urethane, he would work to cross my line twice which would push the oil around, and it would force me (after a few frames) to move my line. During "practice/lessons" he would do it to force me outside of my comfort zone. During GAMES. . . well he'd do it to win.

It's not a new thing, 82. I've been talking about it for well over a decade. We spoke about it with "Maximum Bob", back in the day. It's most definitely NOT a new thing.It's become more in your face with MORE crankers coming out, and with reactives pulling more oil off the lanes than urethanes did.And I know people who DID mess up other peoples' shots, even back "in the day" (and I'm not talking about the 80s, I'm talking about the late 90s and 00s) - my old coach would do that to me, deliberately, and even telling me what he was doing and then challenging me to counter his move. With urethane, he would work to cross my line twice which would push the oil around, and it would force me (after a few frames) to move my line. During "practice/lessons" he would do it to force me outside of my comfort zone. During GAMES. . . well he'd do it to win.

Wow, sneaky. How can I learn to do that with urethane? Lol. Wow, sneaky. How can I learn to do that with urethane? Lol. _________________________

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 178

Kearny House Avg: 170

Parkway House Avg. 177



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs

The Crow Urethane 15lbs

Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs

The Widow Spare 15lbs







Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197404 - 07:33 AM Re: Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane Re: nord] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 396

A/S/L: 69/M/California I think the real impact may be in the eye of the beholder.



Just as there are many who believe weight blocks make more than a 15% difference in a ball's motion, I'm sure there are people out there who think they can control the track, or are being controlled by the track, on any given day.



I'm not saying I'm right, I've just been around a long time and I never even think about it. I never try it and I never worry about it. Maybe the real impact is only psychosomatic :-)



I simply adjust to what I'm finding. I'm not finding I need to adjust differently for any specific bowler or any specific team.



Here's 55 years worth; On any given delivery, based on our age, we will make a perfect delivery or a less than perfect delivery. When we're young, we can pull some of the imperfect shots back together before we release. As we age, that ability diminishes.



When we're young we can feel slight imperfections we won't feel as we get older. So, when we throw a poor shot, is it the lane condition or our own physical limitations?



I think if a bowler 'thinks' it's the lanes, or 'thinks' it's another bowler, or 'thinks' it's their own game, they're probably right.



In reality, how different is one lane from the next? One persons ability to change the track than another's? One teams ability versus another's? 5%, 10%, more?



If we 'think' something it will be what we think. It's why when we watch a magician, we never see the trick :-)



Because I think my delivery holds the secret to each shot and each pair of lanes, I don't need to adjust for something that's not there. I'm not saying I'm right, but if others want to go off chasing a phantom and adjusting for it, I'll let them. _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 30 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel