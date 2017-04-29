BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197365 - 04/29/17 01:04 PM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with [Re: mmalsed]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1016
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
82Boat69 you reversed my thinking about getting Urethane. It was just a thought. After that night I replaced a couple of balls in my bag with 2 reactive Pearls which plays into your suggestion to go with reactive with weaker surface.
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197402 - Today at 06:34 AM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with [Re: BOSStull]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 504
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
we didnt wipes our urethane balls. we made sure the 3 of us carried that oil well into the breakpoint area.

in fact, we played the team with the league high average and he sorta freaked out about us using urethane while he was bowling us. he almost didn't bowl.

being a better player and not just a house bowler, he was able to adjust but still didn't bowl his average. he wasn't happy but what ya gonna do? he can't tell is to switch equipment if we want to use it. part of the game.

I got pretty good at carrydown play bowling on my wed night mixed league. the plastic ball use there starts changing the shot right after warmups. I'm surprised at times how big a move I have to make to chase the shot. let alone carry.
