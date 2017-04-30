Loving the sport patterns

Sponsored Links







What I love about sport patterns is the immediate respect it instills.



When 900s are bowled nowadays, the immediate response is a sort of smirking and rolling of the eyes. Yeah its impressive, but its no longer that impressive.



But if someone shoots 830 at nationals this year, the immediate, unquestioned response is going to be, WOW! Or a 2200 All-Events. Or a 10,000 Team All-Events. Those are unquestionable achievements in bowling skill. Sean Lavery-Spahr's 300/798 at the Bowler's Journal is mind blowing if you ask me. Those scores, on that pattern, while changing lanes...very impressive.



The sad thing is that house bowling is so easy compared to what they're putting down at Nationals, it doesn't give the impression that hard work is the answer. Its more along the lines of, if you weren't a child prodigy that excelled as a junior, bowled the Junior Gold, was recruited to the best colleges, had the best coaching, and made Team USA...forget it.



Honestly, that's how I feel sometimes. But I know deep down that more work with the spare ball is the answer. And when I can honestly hit anything on the lane with it, I'll have the same prowess with my strike ball.



Originally Posted By: W9JAB

But what interested me the most is

But what interested me the most is

Quote: oil patterns that were illegal 40-50 years ago legal today

Could you elaborate on that.

I'm interested in Bowling History. But what interested me the most isCould you elaborate on that.I'm interested in Bowling History.



Up until the late 1950s, lanes had shellac on them. They weren't oiled. The shellac was a soft surface that a groove or track could be carved into with use. Scores of that era were actually very high. There were 230 averages in those days, Allie Brandt shoot an 886 in 1939, and famed Budweisers Team record of 3858 were all bowled on shellac. In fact, the Hermann Undertakers shot their record of 3797 in 1937 on the exact same pair of lanes. When teams bowl scores like that today, upper level bowlers roll their eyes and thank the lane conditions and balls for making it too easy, forgetting that until the 50s, people could roll similar scores with two fingered rubber balls, just by dumping them in the track with a weak release.



Then in the mid 1950s shellac disappeared and was replaced with lacquer. And shortly after lacquer, the lanes were first oiled. And not long after oiling, someone realized you could put more in the middle, less on the outsides, and create a high scoring environment.



The ABC (now USBC) cracked down on the practice, allowing no more than a 2:1 ratio of oil in the middle to the outside. This kept scores low through the 70s. Urethane balls increased scores in the 80s a bit, but not a lot.



In those days, if you shot a 300, a lane inspector came to verify the lanes were legal. Piles of honor scores were denied because the ABC said the lanes were non-compliant...too easy.



Up until the late 1950s, lanes had shellac on them. They weren't oiled. The shellac was a soft surface that a groove or track could be carved into with use. Scores of that era were actually very high. There were 230 averages in those days, Allie Brandt shoot an 886 in 1939, and famed Budweisers Team record of 3858 were all bowled on shellac. In fact, the Hermann Undertakers shot their record of 3797 in 1937 on the exact same pair of lanes. When teams bowl scores like that today, upper level bowlers roll their eyes and thank the lane conditions and balls for making it too easy, forgetting that until the 50s, people could roll similar scores with two fingered rubber balls, just by dumping them in the track with a weak release.

Then in the mid 1950s shellac disappeared and was replaced with lacquer. And shortly after lacquer, the lanes were first oiled. And not long after oiling, someone realized you could put more in the middle, less on the outsides, and create a high scoring environment.

The ABC (now USBC) cracked down on the practice, allowing no more than a 2:1 ratio of oil in the middle to the outside. This kept scores low through the 70s. Urethane balls increased scores in the 80s a bit, but not a lot.

In those days, if you shot a 300, a lane inspector came to verify the lanes were legal. Piles of honor scores were denied because the ABC said the lanes were non-compliant...too easy.

They eventually gave up the fight in the late 80s/early 90s, and tat with the introduction of reactive balls at the same time caused the scores to go through the roof.

Today, lane machines are computerized and very high tech. The oil volume for any pattern can be laid down front-to-back, back-to-front and side-to-side.



When I was a kid, we laid down oil with a bug sprayer walking backwards and then evened it out by dragging the lane.



What is considered a typical house shot today, with minor changes, was called a 'block' years ago. The term 'block' came along with lane machines. Early machines had a wick that ran the width of the machine. By shimming the wick which was illegal, the machine could be made to lay down deep oil in the middle and virtually none outside.



If you looked at this pattern from lane level, it would appear to be a block of oil from 12-12 or 10-10. The idea was to make balls thrown wide to hook back towards the pocket, but then the oil in the middle would keep the ball from going high on the nose. Suddenly, errant shots became strikes. Also, shots pulled left wouldn't cross-over and go Brooklyn, they would also hang in the pocket. More errant shots that became strikes.



I can't remember the exact years anymore, 80-90, but ABC allowed what was called a 'short-oil' shot for a number of years. The rule said lanes could have oil for only 20 feet if at least 10 units were put down, side to side. Ten units would show a smear if you moved your finger across it.



Short oil combined with polyester or urethane, 2 surfaces that didn't over-react, created a really high scoring environment.



I read somewhere that in 1966, about 600 perfectos were shot nationwide. By 1986, that number had risen to 36,000.



In the early 60's if you shot a 300, the 300 ring came with a quarter carat diamond. Later, rings were made out of bronze and the bowler had to buy their own diamond :-)



After short-oil, individual perfectos lost their luster. How many became more important and how many in one set became more important.



Today, individual perfectos have lost all meaning. Young kids throw them and ancient mariners throw them. You've probably seen the video of a person throwing 12 strikes across 10 lanes in just 86 seconds. That says it all.



If USBC doesn't step up and create lane patterns that challenge bowlers more, or change the rules for bowling balls, bowling will just become another arcade game that will disappear because 60 foot lanes are a huge waste of space.



I've already seen where some leagues use the 30 point must system where bowlers only throw 10 frames. Every strike is worth 30. If a person throws 10 strikes, they call that a 300.



I'm just glad I learned to bowl when it was still tough to do. I shot my first 300 with a hard rubber ball. Not an easy task. It was also the first sanctioned 300 in that house. The house was built in 1959 and I shot the first 300 in 1979. That shows how tough it use to be. _________________________

Ok. Tonight's bowling in US Open pattern.



Took the Crux to 1000 with a slightly used 1000 Siiar pad. I wish I had gone 5000/2000 instead. More friction left of 10 than I imagined.



Shot 167/208/173. Missed some easy spares, which were easy tonight. Easiest 10 pins I ever picked off. Maybe the lane man screwed up, who knows?



This is what bowling needs to be to be a sport, a real sport. _________________________

