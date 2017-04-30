Flat Pattern prep

Not sure what my rev rate is. I did my Crux on the spinner at 1000 Sinair pad. I almost wish I had gone higher.



I scored 167 - 208 173. Not bad, a bit sloppy on my part when I started to miss spares. Hard to strike for sure, but I did have some great ones, so it's me not the pattern or the ball.



Not sure how the US Open pattern laid down compared with the real one. I thought the oil was probably older oil, and it broke down quickly. So maybe not a true test. I found it easier than Scorpion pattern.



I was second high series tonight.



Here's the death of bowling.



No sports league this summer, just Tuesday sweepers. Guys want to bowl scratch. Now on short patterns, $30 a night is me being a donor. On the long sport patterns I can actually compete. Me and my girl are not great bowlers, and our combined age is 124. But we came in second in this league this fall.



Yet the young bowlers want these ridiculous gifts every week.

