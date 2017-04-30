BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197397 - Yesterday at 10:00 PM Re: Flat Pattern prep [Re: SteveH]
SteveH Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 728
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Not sure what my rev rate is. I did my Crux on the spinner at 1000 Sinair pad. I almost wish I had gone higher.

I scored 167 - 208 173. Not bad, a bit sloppy on my part when I started to miss spares. Hard to strike for sure, but I did have some great ones, so it's me not the pattern or the ball.

Not sure how the US Open pattern laid down compared with the real one. I thought the oil was probably older oil, and it broke down quickly. So maybe not a true test. I found it easier than Scorpion pattern.

I was second high series tonight.

Here's the death of bowling.

No sports league this summer, just Tuesday sweepers. Guys want to bowl scratch. Now on short patterns, $30 a night is me being a donor. On the long sport patterns I can actually compete. Me and my girl are not great bowlers, and our combined age is 124. But we came in second in this league this fall.

Yet the young bowlers want these ridiculous gifts every week.
_________________________
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

