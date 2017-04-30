BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » New Member Intros & Tech Help » Starting over
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197395 - Yesterday at 09:37 PM Starting over
Toooldtorestart Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 04/30/17
Posts: 1
A/S/L: 46/M/Tennessee
I bowled lefty for 27 years, until a lack of cartilage made bowling even with a knee brace no longer possible. I am fairly ambidextrous and actually started as a right handed bowler before switching mid-season my first year. Summer league starts next week. I have bowled 9 games right handed and what is immediately apparent is my hook is only a few inches right handed where lefty with the same ball was 2+feet. After practice today, I find myself questioning using 2nd arrow to throw down because if I throw right of target, I'm knocking down 3-5 pins only and same when I throw left of target. I'm thinking moving to 1st arrow will allow much higher counts on bad shots. Thoughts? I'm 46 and making the conversion from lefty to righty, knee pain gone using opposite leg as plant leg. Spares will take longer to figure out because I'm going to have to relearn angles for spare pickups....

DavidNora

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by nord - Today at 12:24 AM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by 82Boat69 - Yesterday at 11:27 PM
Loving the sport patterns
by SteveH - Yesterday at 10:12 PM
Flat Pattern prep
by SteveH - Yesterday at 10:00 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 04/30/17 09:29 PM
Knee Pain?
by W9JAB - 04/30/17 12:59 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by BOSStull - 04/29/17 01:04 PM
300 in less than 90 seconds
by W9JAB - 04/27/17 11:12 AM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 04/26/17 02:26 PM
Winter '17 Week 15 VL results, final standings
by Richie V. - 04/24/17 11:48 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-22-2017 "Single Ball"
by Brownswick - 04/24/17 11:23 AM
This is worth 1:13 of your time
by W9JAB - 04/24/17 09:44 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.