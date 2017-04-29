|
#197367 - 04/29/17 08:57 PM
Flat Pattern prep
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 724
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
As I think ahead to next week's US Open pattern, 40 feet of 1:1 oil, I have but one ball. The Storm Crux.
I was reading Mo's old ball surface article and trying to make sense of it.
If I take mine down to 360 and do a 500/100 pad, will the 360 layer always be there, making the ball a little more surface than it ever was?http://www.strikeitrichproshop.com/altering-ball-surface/
_________________________
Current League average 178
High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197369 - 04/30/17 12:13 PM
Re: Flat Pattern prep
[Re: SteveH]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2086
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
|
I'm no Mo Pinel, but I've done a lot of experimenting with this. What I've found is that the surface under the top surface does make a noticeable difference in ball reaction (500/4000 is different than 2000/4000) but a third surface was impossible for me to detect in terms of reaction shape, when the ball reads the lane, and total boards hooked.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759
#197374 - 04/30/17 12:56 PM
Re: Flat Pattern prep
[Re: SteveH]
Action Bowler
Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 221
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
|
360 and do a 500/100 pad, will the 360 layer always be there, making the ball a little more surface than it ever was?
the surface under the top surface does make a noticeable difference in ball reaction
I had the biggest problem getting my head around this, Thinking in terms of wood working or body work as you change to smoother/ finer grits you remove/knock down the rougher previous surface.
But from what I know understand is you are "cross hatching" one surface over the last so your just "topping" off the highest peaks of the coarser surface with the smother second grit. Do I have it Right?
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black
#197376 - 04/30/17 01:11 PM
Re: Flat Pattern prep
[Re: SteveH]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2086
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
|
Yeah, you've got it right. 360 or 500 is so much more coarse than 2000 or 4000 that when you run the smoother pad over the top, you are trimming down the peaks, but not all the way to the bottom of the valleys.
Now, a 4000 on top is still a 4000 finish, regardless what's underneath it. It will go longer with more backend than something at 1000. But 500/4000 is definitely a slightly different animal than 3000/4000
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759
#197382 - Yesterday at 09:25 AM
Re: Flat Pattern prep
[Re: SteveH]
Action Bowler
Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 221
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
|
O.K.
I get the sanding.
How about wax/polish for getting the ball to go long?
I know there are different types on the market.
Some claim to make the ball go long.
Some with increased hook and some that will decrease back end.
The question is do they work,for how long and will it come off or harm the ball?
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black
#197383 - Yesterday at 09:39 AM
Re: Flat Pattern prep
[Re: champ]
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 724
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
|
Yeah, you've got it right. 360 or 500 is so much more coarse than 2000 or 4000 that when you run the smoother pad over the top, you are trimming down the peaks, but not all the way to the bottom of the valleys.
Now, a 4000 on top is still a 4000 finish, regardless what's underneath it. It will go longer with more backend than something at 1000. But 500/4000 is definitely a slightly different animal than 3000/4000
Plus I had a typ "100" was meant to be 1000. There is no 100 pad that I know of.
I have limited equipment to experiment with this, and only one solid ball. But as the Crux gets older, I definitely will use it as my surface experimenter. You have it right Champ, there are subtle differences. I had to take my Roto Grip Hammer down to 360 once due to deeper scratches. Even after twice trying to redo it, it always had more reaction than it was meant to, and I loved that reaction.
_________________________
Current League average 178
High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
#197384 - Yesterday at 09:49 AM
Re: Flat Pattern prep
[Re: W9JAB]
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 724
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
|
O.K.
I get the sanding.
How about wax/polish for getting the ball to go long?
I know there are different types on the market.
Some claim to make the ball go long.
Some with increased hook and some that will decrease back end.
The question is do they work,for how long and will it come off or harm the ball?
For our drier house shot I always use a certain amount of Storms Reacta shine for added length, and some zip in the backend. It wears down after 4-6 games, and easily remedied with a quick hand sanding
But I don;t need any length on the flat ppattern. Ball will slide down like a car going downhill on black ice
_________________________
Current League average 178
High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
#197385 - Yesterday at 09:51 AM
Re: Flat Pattern prep
[Re: W9JAB]
High Roller
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 393
A/S/L: 69/M/California
|
Extender works for me, but the effects only last a few games.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 3000 Grit
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979
#197392 - Today at 12:08 PM
Re: Flat Pattern prep
[Re: SteveH]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1267
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
|
you do NOT want the ball to go long on the dbls/sgls pattern. It's already LONG.
I wish I'd put 500 on my Crux, I think it would have done quite well. My Marvel was at 500 and it did okay, I just wish I could have gotten a better entry angle.
The idea with going 360 then 500 is that, you're right, you knock down the big "mountains" but leave the valleys.
I would seriously just go with 500. That seemed to be a general go-to kinda thing.
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759
16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot
"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"
#197393 - Today at 12:12 PM
Re: Flat Pattern prep
[Re: mmalsed]
High Roller
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 393
A/S/L: 69/M/California
|
What kind of rev-rate do you have? Even on an oily condition, when I go with low grit sanding, 360 or 500, I lose so many RPM's, the result is not always what I desired.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 3000 Grit
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979
