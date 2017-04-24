Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane

Sponsored Links







Nice Joe! I am really liking how urethane is working well on TV these days and how reactive is really giving the players some fits with its unpredictability.

I notice at least two players on



Jacob Butturff and Francois Lavoie.



So why don't they

Ok, here is a quick urethane question:I notice at least two players on TV that when they are using urethane do not wipes it. They let the oil stay on the ball through their whole game.Jacob Butturff and Francois Lavoie.So why don't they wipes their urethane?Why do they want that oil building up on it?

I've bowled around Buturff in local tournaments, but I can't say I've ever noticed. I would guess that they don't and its simply not part of their routine.



Nord, my first question would be, do those players wipe off their reactive equipment?I've bowled around Buturff in local tournaments, but I can't say I've ever noticed. I would guess that they don't and its simply not part of their routine.But if its something that is part of their urethane strategy...I too am intrigued.

Career Highs: 300/759

When I use urethane or rubber, I must



If wiping the ball is not part of their normal routine and they are unaware that wiping a ball has an effect on its motion then, despite how good they are, they would not be considered very educated bowlers. I find that thought hard to accept.When I use urethane or rubber, I must wipes the ball or it will start losing its hooking power. Additionally I spray an approved ball cleaner (Remedy RX) on my towel during play to make sure I really get that oil off. This provides a consistent and predictable reaction as the lanes break down.For reactive, in league, by the time I step up for my turn, all the oil has absorbed into the ball so there is nothing to wipe off, but I will still give it a good wipes down every 3rd or 4th shot with the ball cleaner just to make sure it is not losing its pop from too much oil absorption.

In the hey-day of urethane, the balls barely flared if they flared at all. Oil would collect right on a bowlers ball track. If the bowler didn't



To wipes or not to wipes, that is the question;In the hey-day of urethane, the balls barely flared if they flared at all. Oil would collect right on a bowlers ball track. If the bowler didn't wipes their ball, their next shot was like revving your engine and spinning your tires on black ice :-) By wiping, you gained some control and helped to break down the shot creating more area and more back-end. If you didn't wipes, other players would frown at you :-)Today, modern urethane balls do flare, but not very much. Two to 4 inches maybe. Why is a person throwing urethane? If the reason is to control back-end motion, I'd leave the oil. It would help me but screw up the shot of others. If I'm wiping urethane, then I might as well be throwing reactive resin.

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 3000 Grit

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Very interesting.

So by not wiping they are intentionally trying to create carry down so the whole shot

Very interesting.So by not wiping they are intentionally trying to create carry down so the whole shoton their line is consistent and moderate so they can stay in the pocket with little fear of overreaction?

For me personally, I don't wipes urethane. I never use it unless the lanes are seriously broke-down. In that case, wiping defeats the purpose.However, if I'm Jesper Svensson, I'm left handed, I'm a two-hander and I'm left of everyone else, the last thing I want is for my ball to hang too long. I'd be wiping :-)

I'd never even heard of that before Belmo, even though many pros were getting 400+ RPM's on their shots.



As for using urethane to move oil down lane to mess up the shot, it's a nice idea but I doubt anyone can do that by themselves.



In the old days, we didn't break down what caused a lane to break down :-) We simply adjusted to what was out there. It's tough enough trying to find the best line without trying to screw with our opponents line too.



Personally, I don't think it can be done with enough success to recommend it as a tactic. I've never been a PBA member but I did shoot PCCB in CA and a number of PBA event qualifiers. I never heard anyone complain that someone was messing up the shot or someone saying they planned to mess up the shot.



I think there's a lot of paranoia surrounding stories of bowlers with 'big hands' burning up the lanes for others.I'd never even heard of that before Belmo, even though many pros were getting 400+ RPM's on their shots.As for using urethane to move oil down lane to mess up the shot, it's a nice idea but I doubt anyone can do that by themselves.In the old days, we didn't break down what caused a lane to break down :-) We simply adjusted to what was out there. It's tough enough trying to find the best line without trying to screw with our opponents line too.Personally, I don't think it can be done with enough success to recommend it as a tactic. I've never been a PBA member but I did shoot PCCB in CA and a number of PBA event qualifiers. I never heard anyone complain that someone was messing up the shot or someone saying they planned to mess up the shot.For those bowlers who can't make the TV show each week, such information is like graffiti. It is what you think it is :-)

It's become more in your face with MORE crankers coming out, and with reactives pulling more oil off the lanes than urethanes did.



It's not a new thing, 82. I've been talking about it for well over a decade. We spoke about it with "Maximum Bob", back in the day. It's most definitely NOT a new thing.It's become more in your face with MORE crankers coming out, and with reactives pulling more oil off the lanes than urethanes did.And I know people who DID mess up other peoples' shots, even back "in the day" (and I'm not talking about the 80s, I'm talking about the late 90s and 00s) - my old coach would do that to me, deliberately, and even telling me what he was doing and then challenging me to counter his move. With urethane, he would work to cross my line twice which would push the oil around, and it would force me (after a few frames) to move my line. During "practice/lessons" he would do it to force me outside of my comfort zone. During GAMES. . . well he'd do it to win.

I need to get out more :-)

