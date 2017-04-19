2017 USBC Open Championships

so - went this last weekend with my F-in-law and wife and a couple of friends to fill out the team. Here is my impressions:
First, the hotel. I really like Southpoint. Rooms are nice - nothing special, but clean and nice. I like the place. I like not having to drive INTO Vegas to get to it, lol. I have only ONE beef: We KNOW that the morning (9am) squad is going to get out later than checkout, and RIGHT UP AGAINST the late checkout deadline . . . so can we get a little leeway? It's not like the hotel doesn't know this. . . and we'll be at Southpoint again in two years and again in two years after that. . . c'mon, please?
Second, the arena. Really liked this. Nice center. Nicely placed. LOTS of room for equipment so I really didn't feel like I had to cram my 4-ball-roller in someplace. PLENTY of room for balls, even during team event. I liked the digital displays at the back, even more as I played with them just a bit. Really good wifi coverage (I used bowlsk during my squads). Yes, it was cool - but I LIKE that! LOL
Third, the squad area. Okay, c'mon people. You KNOW that we have people sitting in the seats, with bowling equipment there too . . . let's figure out how to make enough SPACE for it rather than berating people for putting their equipment where it wasn't supposed to go. I mean, seriously? You KNOW it's a problem. . . and a solution should NOT cost you money, just use the space more efficiently.
Fourth, the squad meeting. This thing drags on and on. Yes, the awards are nice, but go in some order maybe?
Okay - to the bowling. Caveats (err, excuses) - I've been nursing a strained back for over a week, so yeah, that's what I'm blaming it all on! http://www.bowlsk.com/games/view-tournament.html?tournament=5177813510389760
I found it TIGHT on both patterns. If I was relaxed, stroked the ball smoothly and really hit my mark with the right speed, I could strike. Unfortunately, I kept leaving it outside, which was WAY out of bounds. Then I had multiple-pin pickups, which were hit and miss. In the 65% range.
For the team event, I used my Crux at 1000 grit. I could get it to go right down 10 and work nicely, but then I started tensing up and throwing wild and it did NOT have enough surface to get back. My Marvel did, but I didn't trust it enough, and I was all over anyway at that point.
For Dbls/Sgls, it was a longer pattern, so I started with my Marvel S at 500. Honestly, I should have taken everything down to 500. If I stroked it nicely, I could do nicely. But zero leeway. I also REALLY need new inserts - they have sharp edges and just gouged at my fingertips. My own fault, workable but painful.
I was, of course, my own worst enemy. I only marked in 5 (of 9) tenth frames. No clean games - and I was leaving left-side spares, and I had just spent time practicing a loose left-side throw to pick them up. . . sigh.
It was fun. Exhausting, but fun. I was a true pleasure to watch my F-in-law bowl in this at 83. Two years ago he was on a stretcher being rushed into emergency open heart surgery and once he was brought back, he nearly lost his fingers and toes (because of the aortic pump they put in to keep his brain going. . . too bad they missed THAT part! LOL) - he has them all and can bowl. We got him some new shoes to help him slide better now that he can't really feel his toes, and bang, he's out there. The 5th and 6th games really wore him out, but he plugged through.
SO proud of him!
It was also fun bowling with my wife. Really have to figure out a couple of issues with her fit, but she bowled her average or thereabouts the whole time for dbls/sgls. Very proud of her!
We won't be going to Syracuse, but will likely go when it comes back West.