Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
#197323 - 04/24/17 05:55 PM Re: Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane [Re: Joe Bowler]
nord
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 646
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Nice Joe! I am really liking how urethane is working well on TV these days and how reactive is really giving the players some fits with its unpredictability.
_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 170
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs
The Crow Urethane 15lbs
Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs
The Widow Spare 15lbs



Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197368 - Today at 03:30 AM Re: Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane [Re: nord]
nord
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 646
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Ok, here is a quick urethane question:

I notice at least two players on TV that when they are using urethane do not wipes it. They let the oil stay on the ball through their whole game.

Jacob Butturff and Francois Lavoie.

So why don't they wipes their urethane?
Why do they want that oil building up on it?
_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 170
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs
The Crow Urethane 15lbs
Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs
The Widow Spare 15lbs



